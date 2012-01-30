* Ample port stocks may limit iron ore price rise * China steel output up 3.9 pct early Jan By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Shanghai steel futures rose to their highest level in 3-1/2 months on Monday as the Chinese returned from a week-long Lunar New Year break, boosting expectations steel producers may replenish iron ore stockpiles. But the modest gain in steel futures, sizeable imported iron ore stocks at Chinese ports and the likelihood that most buyers may only return to the market later this month, suggest iron ore may be in for a limited price rise. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3 percent to 4,337 yuan a tonne by 0313 GMT, off an early high of 4,347 yuan, its loftiest since Oct. 13. "That's a good sign for the spot market, for both steel and iron ore ," said an iron ore trader in the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province. "I'm very optimistic about steel prices next month, but I don't see big gains which means iron ore prices will just stabilise." China was off to a slow start at the weekend after the holiday, with steel billet in the key Tangshan area dropping 20 yuan to around 3,700 yuan a tonne, traders said. "People are still trying to figure out where the market is headed, and I don't expect a lot of deals until maybe later in February," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Offers for imported iron ore in China were steady on Monday, with Australian Pilbara fines at $138-$140 a tonne, cost and freight, and Indian 63.5/63-grade fines at $144-$147, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. "I hardly get any feedback from the market. I think steel mills' inventories of iron ore are still sufficient," said the Rizhao-based trader. He added he was not in a hurry to sell an 80,000-tonne Brazilian cargo and was waiting for a good offer. Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports stood at 98.41 million tonnes for the week ending Jan. 20, equivalent to nearly two months' worth of Chinese imports. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $139.80 a tonne last week, according to Steel Index. But firmer swaps prices last week point to a recovery in spot rates in the near term, with nearby months keeping a healthy premium over spot prices. On Friday, the Singapore Exchange-cleared February contract stood at $144.44 a tonne, March was at $145.03 and April was at $144.56. Investors are also keeping tabs on China's steel production since slower growth in output late last year cut mills' appetite for iron ore. China's daily crude steel output rose 3.9 percent to 1.691 million tonnes in the first 10 days of January from late December, the China Iron and Steel Association said on Sunday, the highest level since late October. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4337 14.00 0.32 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 141 0.25 0.18 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.8 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.93 0.00 0.00 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)