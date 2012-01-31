* Iron ore offer prices edge higher on hopes of rebound
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Spot iron ore prices
were little changed on Tuesday on low buying interest from
Chinese steel mills, many of which are waiting for clearer signs
on where prices are heading before boosting their stockpiles of
the raw material.
The hesitation is largely caused by the poor outlook for
steel demand growth in China in a knock-on effect of its slowing
economy, keeping steel prices in check.
But traders expect some mills, which may be running low on
their ore inventories after last week's Lunar New Year break, to
pick up some spot cargoes later in the week.
The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange slipped half a percent to close at 4,297 yuan a
tonne, after touching a 3-1/2 month high of 4,347 yuan on
Monday.
Despite the drop, rebar ended 2.1 percent higher in January,
its second monthly gain in a row.
"Some mills and traders may need to replenish or take
positions later this week since the expectation is that prices
will rise in the short term," said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was
little changed at $139.90 a tonne on Monday, compared with
$139.80 in the previous session, according to Steel Index.
FINELY BALANCED
A tender by global miner BHP Billiton for
MAC and Newman iron ore fines that closes on Tuesday should give
the market a clearer direction about prices, and some traders
are expecting firm bids.
"I won't be surprised if the prices are slightly better than
index. After the holiday, some mills may be running low on their
inventories so they need to buy from the market," said another
Shanghai-based trader.
Rio Tinto , the world's second-biggest iron
ore producer, sold around 70,000 tonnes of 65-percent grade
South African iron ore concentrate at $151.5 a tonne, cost and
freight, on Monday, around a dollar more than a similar cargo in
mid-January, just before the Lunar New Year holiday, traders
said.
Sellers of imported ore in China raised their offers on
Tuesday by at least a dollar, with Australian 61.5-grade MAC
fines quoted at $137-$139 a tonne, C&F, 63-grade Newman fines at
$142-$144 and Indian 63.5/63-grade fines at $145-$148, Chinese
consultancy Umetal said.
" We expect iron ore prices to be finely balanced
in 2012 against a weaker demand outlook. Prices are unlikely to
collapse as Chinese demand remains strong and supply is likely
to disappoint this year," Fairfax, a London-based research firm,
said in a report.
Fairfax forecasts 62-percent grade iron ore to average $125
per tonne in 2012 and $120 in 2013. Iron ore averaged around
$168 in 2011.
Backed by expectations China's demand will stay robust long
term, top iron ore miner Vale is readying its
transshipment hub in the Philippines with access to Chinese
ports uncertain.
The world's largest dry bulk floating storage vessel, Ore
Fabrica, arrived in the Philippines' Subic Bay Freeport on
Monday, port and shipping sources said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0708 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4297 -23.00 -0.53
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 141.5 0.50 0.35
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.9 0.10 0.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.36 0.43 0.31
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
