* Spot prices pick up as traders drift back to market
* CISA says big short-term increases not expected
* Pricing impact of Vale megaship snub seen limited
(Updates rebar price)
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Feb 1 Chinese spot iron ore prices rose on
Wednesday as traders drifted back to the market following the new year break
amid signs that demand could start to pick up in coming weeks.
Industry consultancy Umetal said Pilbara fines with 61.5 percent iron
content were being offered at $141-$143 per tonne cost and freight on Wednesday,
up $2 from Tuesday.
Trading sources said activity was resuming after a slow start, with an
Australian miner closing a deal for a shipment of 63 percent iron ore at a price
of $146.6 a tonne on Tuesday.
"I don't think traders have been urgently rushing back after the Chinese new
year but things are picking up, with deals here and there, and I think there are
signs that demand will improve," a trader based in eastern coastal Zhejiang
said.
All the major indexes made gains on Tuesday, with the Steel Index's 62
percent gauge .IO62-CNI=SI rising $2.50 per tonne to $142.40 by the end of the
day, up 1.79 percent.
"It still seems to be mostly traders bidding, but there is material that is
being sold on to a major mill that is restarting blast furnaces that were shut
down the week before," said Graeme Train, an analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai.
"I guess the view is now that conditions are improving and there is reason
to restart capacity. The mills are generally very cautious and I don't think
they would have done it unless there was good reason," he said.
In a Tuesday report, the China Iron and Steel Association said high port
stocks made an increase in imported ore prices unlikely in the short term. It
said prices remained too high relative to actual steel demand in China.
Furthermore, there was little sign the government was about to relax its
tight monetary regime and steel mills and trading firms were also under pressure
to pay back loans.
But Train said there was enough impetus in the market to improve even
without positive policy signals, though the "upside" would not be spectacular.
"The market has come round to the idea that (a policy relaxation) is not
going to happen -- monetary supply has improved quite a lot, growing 20 percent
year on year in January, so liquidity has sorted itself out."
"That means real demand can come back to the market -- you just don't get
the big apparent consumption surge that would come from a very strong policy
signal."
VALE MEGASHIP SNUB
The Ministry of Transport said on Tuesday it would not allow ships exceeding
approved capacities to dock in its ports, a move that will prevent Brazil's Vale
from sending its giant vessels to China, its biggest market.
Analysts suggested the move was primarily motivated by a desire to protect
China's struggling shipping sector, particularly listed firms like Cosco
.
"They are clearly trying to help companies survive their losses and protect
their shares from being subject to 'special treatment' on the stock exchange,"
said a shipping futures broker based in Hong Kong.
"There is a lot of politics being played out and it is possible that China
is trying to get more pricing power over Vale's ore by refusing them entry, but
the main reason is to help the shipping companies," he said.
Some traders have said that Vale sometimes struggled to persuade Chinese
buyers that Brazilian ore was a better option than that from Australia, but its
plans to boost market share in the world's biggest iron ore market were not
expected to suffer unduly as a result of Tuesday's decision, said Train.
While the decision to ban its ships from Chinese ports might add a little to
Vale's costs, Vale is still in a position to pursue its overall strategy for the
Asian market.
"For Vale, it has never been so much about the cost per tonne as being about
maximizing production capabilities. They need to get ore as quickly as possible
from the western hemisphere to the eastern hemisphere, and they can still do
that so this is not that big a deal for them."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0344 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4285 -12.00 -0.28
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144 3.00 2.13
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.4 2.50 1.79
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.96 2.60 1.87
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sugita Katyal)