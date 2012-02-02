* Slow Chinese steel market limits ore buying
* BHP Billiton invests more on Australian iron ore business
* Vale says ship expansion plan on track despite China ban
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Spot iron ore prices
steadied on Thursday, after spiking to two-month highs in the
previous session, with a slow steel market in China spurring
caution among buyers of the raw material.
Australian Pilbara iron ore fines were offered in China at
$141-$143 a tonne, cost and freight, and Newman fines quoted at
$144-$146, unchanged from Wednesday, according to Chinese
consultancy Umetal.
"There are a lot more inquiries, but few deals," said a
trader in China's eastern Shandong province. "Prices are a bit
high so some mills are choosing to wait before buying."
A weak outlook for steel demand in top consumer China has
trimmed appetite for iron ore, which has gained a modest 3
percent in the first month of 2012 after falling 19 percent in
2011.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose
0.3 percent to $142.80 a tonne on Wednesday, said Steel Index.
It was the highest level since Nov. 22, although further gains
are likely to be moderate unless Chinese buying picks up
strongly.
"The Chinese steel market is still slow, despite some
tentative price increases for some products, and mills say they
are reluctant to pay current levels for spot ore," the Steel
Index said.
Some mills will lose money if they buy iron ore and sell
steel products at current prices, especially the smaller
producers, said the Shandong-based trader.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.8 percent to close at 4,318 yuan a
tonne, but still off the 3-1/2-month top of 4,347 yuan touched
on Monday.
Still, miners are confident that China's long-term demand
for iron ore will remain robust as the country continues to
invest heavily in infrastructure and housing, with the big
producers continuing to invest to boost shipments to China.
BHP Billiton , the world's third-biggest
iron ore miner, said it will spend a further $779 million to
expand its Australian iron ore business by constructing a new
outer harbor port and shipping facilities on the Indian Ocean.
BHP Billiton said the expansion will increase its annual
shipments from Australia's Port Hedland by 100 million tonnes.
Brazil's Vale said its plan to expand the world's
fleet of very large ore carriers nearly five-fold has not
changed since China banned the mega vessels in local waters to
protect its shipping industry.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0716 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4318 33.00 0.77
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 0.50 0.35
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.8 0.40 0.28
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.41 0.45 0.32
*In yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
