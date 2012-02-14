* Shanghai rebar drops for fourth day in a row * Iron ore down for fifth day, swaps slide * ThyssenKrupp incurs loss on slow economy (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 14 China steel futures slipped for a fourth day running on Tuesday, as the prospects for steel demand in the world's biggest consumer remain unclear, and the uncertainty has sent spot iron ore prices to their lowest in two weeks. China's industry pricing leader, Baoshan Iron & Steel , last week said it would raise prices for March bookings after keeping them flat in February, but many market participants remained unsure whether steel demand would rebound next month. The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.2 percent to close at 4,252 yuan ($680) a tonne, falling 2 percent since Thursday. Rebar hit a near one-month low of 4,240 yuan on Monday. "Mills are still not willing to take more cargoes because they're not confident about steel prices for the rest of this month and even in March despite Baosteel's price hike," said a Shanghai-based physical iron ore trader. The price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area stands at around 3,690 yuan per tonne versus 3,930 yuan at the end of October, the trader said. The average price of rebar and wire rod is 3,880 yuan, down from end-October's 4,230 yuan, he said. "Most mills are struggling to break even at this point so if they buy iron ore at current prices, I believe some will lose money," the trader said. A resumption in China's construction activity during spring usually boosts demand for steel from the sector, although industry players are waiting for further moves by Beijing to ease credit conditions to spur demand. The outlook is similarly bleak outside China. ThyssenKrupp , Germany's biggest steelmaker, posted a surprise operating loss in its fiscal first quarter, hit by a slowing economy that dented demand, start-up costs at its Brazilian plant and a writedown on its marine business. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, a market benchmark, dropped 0.4 percent to a two-week low of $142.20 a tonne on Monday, based on Steel Index's reference price. Monday marked a fifth consecutive day of losses for iron ore, which has gained less than 3 percent so far this year, reflecting limited demand from China. Offers for spot cargoes were down by around $4 a tonne compared to last week, an iron ore trader in Singapore said. "There are many offers but no firm bids," he said. Traders are looking to a sale tender by global miner BHP Billiton later in the day for trading cues, although some expect bids for the iron ore cargoes -- MAC and Yandi fines -- to fall further. "Unless China's steel market recovers in the short term, iron ore prices will drop some more," said the Shanghai trader. Anticipating further losses in spot rates, prices of most iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> lost more ground on Monday, with the Singapore Exchange-cleared March contract off 87 cents at $136.88 a tonne and April down $1.63 at $135.75. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0706 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4252 -9.00 -0.21 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 142.5 -1.00 -0.69 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.2 -0.50 -0.35 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.82 -0.53 -0.37 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2971 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)