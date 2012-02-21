* Rebar tracks across-the-board gains on Greece deal
* Market outlook still shaky on China steel demand worry
(Adds comment, updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 China steel futures rose
for a second day on Tuesday, tracking gains in other commodities
after Greece secured a long-sought financing deal which injected
cautious optimism in a market still wary about the outlook for
steel demand.
The Greek bailout deal, which involves 130 billion euros in
new financing for Greece and for Athens to work to cut its debt
to 121 percent of GDP by 2020, sent the euro up.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange jumped 1.2 percent to close at the day's peak
of 4,228 yuan a tonne, the highest in nearly a week.
"The problem is whether steel can sustain the upward trend.
And with the demand side remaining largely weak we are not
really sure about it," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Slow steel demand in China, the world's biggest producer and
consumer, has curbed the appetite for iron ore and sent the raw
material's prices down more than 2 percent so far this year
after falling nearly 19 percent in 2011.
China's move to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio for the
first time this year helped Shanghai rebar futures end a
seven-day slide on Monday and iron ore to snap a nine-day losing
streak.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose
0.6 percent to $135.10 a tonne, according to reference price
provider the Steel Index.
CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC
Iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> also jumped and the
market stayed brisk on Tuesday, traders said, although the
physical market remained sluggish.
"The RRR cut won't be good enough, we have to see
construction activity in China resume to support iron ore demand
going forward," said a Singapore-based trader.
But recent sale tenders with prices concluded at firmer
prices are infusing some degree of optimism into the market.
Top iron ore miner Vale sold a capesize cargo of
65-percent grade material at $150.05 per tonne at a tender on
Tuesday, traders said. That compared to Vale's recent sale of
64-grade ore at $141 a tonne.
Third-ranked iron ore producer BHP Billiton
sold 62.7-grade Newman fines at $138.55 a tonne versus a
previous sale of $137.50, and 57.5-grade Yandi fines at $127.15,
marginally higher than at a previous tender.
"Some traders in China are now cautiously optimistic and
have started withholding their offers," the Steel Index said.
China's daily crude steel output rose 1.9 percent to 1.705
million tonnes in the first 10 days of February, data from the
China Iron & Steel Association showed on Monday, as traders
replenished stockpiles following the Lunar New Year holiday.
But steel output in China has remained at less than 1.7
million tonnes a day over the past three months following a
decline in demand brought about by a slowdown in construction
over the winter.
"A stronger and more widespread recovery in (end-user)
demand will be needed to see outright growth return to the
Chinese steel sector," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a
note, adding that while the RRR cut will help, the lagged effect
of the move points to a relatively muted market in the near
term.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0717 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4228 50.00 1.20
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 136.5 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.1 0.80 0.60
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.32 0.69 0.51
*In yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)