* Biggest single-day gain for rebar in almost 6 weeks
* Market bets on China steel demand rebound
* Iron ore offer prices in China rise $1/tonne
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 China steel futures rose
the most in nearly six weeks on Monday, spurred by hopes demand
in the world's No. 1 steel consumer and producer would bounce
back next month and boost appetite for raw material iron ore.
Traders say a resumption in construction activity in China
as well as expectations that a change in Beijing's leadership
during an annual parliamentary session in early March may lead
to pro-growth measures, would boost steel demand.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.4 percent to close at 4,282 yuan
($680) a tonne, its biggest single-day gain since Jan. 17.
Rebar hit a session high of 4,292 yuan, its loftiest since
Feb. 10.
"I believe a lot of traders and even steel mills are betting
that the market will get better, for both steel and iron ore,"
said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
China could ease liquidity conditions further to bolster its
slowing economic growth and the country's Vice President Xi
Jinping, widely viewed as president-in-waiting, may announce
policy measures supportive of growth, the trader said.
China earlier this month cut banks' reserve requirement
ratio for the first time this year, joining global counterparts
in easing credit conditions to boost its economy.
Sellers of imported iron ore in China lifted prices on
Monday by at least a dollar per tonne, betting demand will
continue to pick up.
Australian 63-grade Newman iron ore fines were quoted at
$141-$143 a tonne and 61.5-grade MAC fines at $137-$139, while
Brazilian 65-grade material were offered at $150-$152, said
Chinese consultancy Umetal. All prices include freight costs.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI edged
up 0.2 percent to $139 a tonne on Friday, according to reference
price provider the Steel Index, marking a fifth straight day of
gains.
But another Shanghai-based trader said most of the recent
spot deals were between miners and traders, suggesting steel
mills remain sceptical as to whether the steel price gains would
be sustained.
"The market is still very much sentiment-driven at the
moment," he said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0449 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4276 42.00 0.99
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 140.5 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139 0.30 0.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.65 1.50 1.09
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2978 Chinese yuan)
