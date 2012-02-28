* Spot steel prices recover ahead of construction restarts
* Iron ore rally may be capped at $150/tonne -StanChart
* BHP warns rising cost may dent supply expansion
(Adds Shanghai rebar futures)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Spot iron ore prices
rose for a sixth consecutive day and sellers upped offers
further on Tuesday as a rebound in steel prices encouraged
buying of the raw material by top consumer China.
Prices of Chinese steel products have been rising gradually
since last week as demand picks up ahead of construction project
restarts in March. That bodes well for iron ore which got off to
a slow start this year, given slack Chinese buying interest
since the Lunar New Year break in January.
The price of steel billet in the key Tangshan area has risen
by about 50 yuan ($8) a tonne from last week, said a trader from
China's eastern Shandong province.
The average price of rebar in China climbed 1.6 percent to
4,198 yuan a tonne at the end of last week, while hot-rolled
coil increased 0.8 percent to 4,242 yuan, according to data
compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a session high of 4,297 yuan a
tonne, its loftiest since Feb. 10, before closing up 0.2 percent
at 4,291 yuan.
"More and more people are coming back to the steel market to
purchase, since most construction work is resuming or getting
started," said the Shandong trader.
That should sustain buying interest in iron ore, which the
trader expects to continue until next month, supporting prices.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose
1.1 percent to $140.50 a tonne on Monday, up for a sixth day,
according to reference price provider Steel Index. It was the
highest level since Feb. 13.
Those gains could be extended as sellers of imported ore in
China increased price offers on Tuesday by $1-$2 per tonne,
industry consultancy Umetal said.
Australian 63-grade Newman iron ore fines were quoted at
$142-$144 a tonne and 61.5-grade MAC fines at $139-$141, while
Brazilian 65-grade material was offered at $151-$153, Umetal
said. All prices include freight costs.
MODERATE INCREASE
Prices of iron ore forward swaps extended gains <0#SGXIOS:>,
reflecting expectations spot rates could go higher.
"We think a moderate increase in iron ore prices is possible
if Chinese demand continues and port stocks decline further, but
we need to be cautious in forecasting sharp price rallies
because the steel production data we have seen points to a slow
recovery," said Judy Zhu, a commodity analyst at Standard
Chartered in Shanghai.
Zhu said she also sees the price for 62-grade iron ore being
capped at $150 a tonne "between now and the end of April because
steel mills are still very hesitant in accepting higher prices".
China's daily crude steel output rose 1.9 percent in the
first 10 days of February from late January to 1.705 million
tonnes, after staying at less than 1.7 million tonnes over the
past three months, industry data showed last week.
But global miners remain optimistic China's iron ore demand
will stay strong in the longer term.
Top iron ore producer Vale also told an industry
conference in Beijing that a huge expansion of global iron ore
output is needed as older mines become depleted.
But third-ranked BHP Billiton warned that
rising capital costs could dent miners' ability to ramp up iron
ore supplies, which means the growth in global production could
fall short of expectations.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0748 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4291 9.00 0.21
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 143 2.50 1.78
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 140.5 1.50 1.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.15 1.50 1.07
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.3019 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)