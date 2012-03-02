* Shanghai rebar rises for 2nd straight week * Iron ore offer prices in China steady (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 2 China steel futures rose for a fifth time in six sessions on Friday, reflecting some optimism demand in the world's biggest consumer may revive, although it remains uncertain just how significant that pickup would be. That uncertainty has prompted caution among buyers of iron ore, steel's raw material, with sellers holding off on further price increases for imported cargoes in China. Offer prices for Australian and Brazilian iron ore in China were steady on Friday after rising by $4-$5 a tonne from last Friday to Wednesday when some Chinese steel mills refilled stockpiles and traders bet on further price gains. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to close at 4,299 yuan ($680) a tonne. It climbed 1.8 percent for the week, its second weekly gain in a row. "Chinese mills have not bought iron ore for a long time so there's some demand coming in, but this may only be sustained for one to two weeks," said a physical dealer in Shanghai. "We are not sure whether the steel market can recover enough to support more iron ore buying beyond that." Highlighting slow demand, China's steel production has been mostly steady at low levels since the year started. Daily crude steel output stood at 1.699 million tonnes from Feb. 11-20 versus 1.696 million tonnes in the previous 10 days, latest data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed. On an annualised basis, the latest daily rate comes to 620 million tonnes, below last year's output of 683 million tonnes. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 0.1 percent to $143.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to Steel Index, matching a level last seen on Feb. 8. Iron ore was flat on Wednesday after a seven-day rally that lifted the price to three-week highs. "Many players question whether price increases can continue, but some steel mills need to restock - reports suggest inventory levels at a few (mills) have fallen to 7-10 days," Steel Index said. A drop in prices of forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> suggests market players were looking at spot rates declining, with the Singapore Exchange-cleared March contract down $1.31 at $139 a tonne and April off $2.04 at $136.71. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4299 18.00 0.42 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.2 0.20 0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.15 1.50 1.07 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)