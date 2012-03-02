* Shanghai rebar rises for 2nd straight week
* Iron ore offer prices in China steady
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 2 China steel futures
rose for a fifth time in six sessions on Friday, reflecting some
optimism demand in the world's biggest consumer may revive,
although it remains uncertain just how significant that pickup
would be.
That uncertainty has prompted caution among buyers of iron
ore, steel's raw material, with sellers holding off on further
price increases for imported cargoes in China.
Offer prices for Australian and Brazilian iron ore in China
were steady on Friday after rising by $4-$5 a tonne from last
Friday to Wednesday when some Chinese steel mills refilled
stockpiles and traders bet on further price gains.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to close at 4,299 yuan
($680) a tonne. It climbed 1.8 percent for the week, its second
weekly gain in a row.
"Chinese mills have not bought iron ore for a long time so
there's some demand coming in, but this may only be sustained
for one to two weeks," said a physical dealer in Shanghai.
"We are not sure whether the steel market can recover enough
to support more iron ore buying beyond that."
Highlighting slow demand, China's steel production has been
mostly steady at low levels since the year started.
Daily crude steel output stood at 1.699 million tonnes from
Feb. 11-20 versus 1.696 million tonnes in the previous 10 days,
latest data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed.
On an annualised basis, the latest daily rate comes to 620
million tonnes, below last year's output of 683 million tonnes.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI edged
up 0.1 percent to $143.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to
Steel Index, matching a level last seen on Feb. 8.
Iron ore was flat on Wednesday after a seven-day rally that
lifted the price to three-week highs.
"Many players question whether price increases can continue,
but some steel mills need to restock - reports suggest inventory
levels at a few (mills) have fallen to 7-10 days," Steel Index
said.
A drop in prices of forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> suggests
market players were looking at spot rates declining, with the
Singapore Exchange-cleared March contract down $1.31
at $139 a tonne and April off $2.04 at $136.71.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4299 18.00 0.42
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.2 0.20 0.14
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.15 1.50 1.07
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)