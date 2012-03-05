* China trims 2012 GDP growth target to 7.5 pct from 8 pct * Offer prices for imported ore in China steady (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 5 Benchmark China steel futures fell on Monday, snapping a five-day climb as investors worried about the demand outlook after Beijing cut its 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent to give the economy more room to slow if needed. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao dropped the annual growth target from the 8 percent set in the previous eight years, citing the need to take a cautious and flexible approach and to keep prices stable. The lower growth target, which could cap China's steel demand this year and cut the nation's appetite for raw material iron ore, also weighed on stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.7 percent to close at 4,267 yuan ($680) a tonne. While many in the market had expected Beijing to cut the economic growth outlook, traders say it could further hurt demand for steel. "Demand for steel is really weak and this may be the situation for most of this year. This year would be a tough year for steel mills," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. While the steel market was more active this time versus the previous weeks, "we don't see how demand can be sustained when there's no news of new projects. Real estate is still slow as well as railway construction," he said. Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were steady on Monday, as sellers held off on further price increases, although the major miners continued to put up cargoes for sale tenders. Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 1 iron ore producer, is selling 100,000 tonnes of 65.1-percent grade iron ore lumps and 135,000 tonnes of 62.75-grade sinter feed iron ore fines, traders said. Third-ranked BHP Billiton is also offering a capesize cargo of 61.5-grade MAC fines, traders said. Prices at tenders have mostly risen, with cargoes mainly taken up by big steel mills seeking high-quality material. "The smaller ones prefer port stocks which are cheaper," said another Shanghai-based trader. Stockpiles of imported ore at major Chinese ports, currently at around 98.7 million tonnes, have fallen for four straight weeks after hitting a record 101 million tonnes in early February. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $143.20 a tonne on Friday, but gained for a second week in a row last week after a recent fall in spot rates drew buyers back into the market. Reflecting slow demand, China's steel production has been mostly steady at low levels since the start of the year. Daily crude steel output stood at 1.699 million tonnes from Feb. 11 to 20 versus 1.696 million tonnes in the previous 10 days, data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed last week. On an annualised basis, the latest daily production rate comes to 620 million tonnes, below last year's record output of 683 million tonnes. Global miners, nevertheless, remain confident that China's iron ore demand will stay robust longer term, as Brazil's Vale and Australian firms Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have been investing billions of dollars to boost output. Iron ore shipments to China through Australia's key Port Hedland rose 4 percent to 14.58 million tonnes in February from January, data released by the port authority showed. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0728 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4267 -32.00 -0.74 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.2 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.15 1.50 1.07 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2982 yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)