* China steel output growth seen at 4 pct in 2012 -Shougang
* China growth target cut may curb iron ore price swings
(Updates rebar price in table)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 6 Spot iron ore prices
stabilised on Tuesday after recent gains as buyers took a
cautious stance with China's steel demand unlikely to grow
strongly as Beijing reins in economic growth.
China's crude steel output is likely to rise 4 percent this
year, said Zhu Jimin, chairman of Shougang Group, one of the
country's leading steel mills. That is less than half of the 8.9
percent increase last year which brought output to a record 683
million tonnes.
Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were mostly
steady on Tuesday, although some Australian material were quoted
a dollar higher per tonne, according to Chinese consultancy
Umetal.
"The buying mode is still there but people are not willing
to buy at sky-high prices," said a physical iron ore dealer in
Singapore.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI stood
at $143.20 a tonne on Monday, unchanged from Friday, said
reference price provider Steel Index.
China on Monday trimmed its 2012 gross domestic product
growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, raising
concern the country's raw material demand could slow.
"To be honest, for any developing country 7.5 percent growth
is very good, is super, so demand will still be there," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
"But what we won't see is the huge price fluctuation. You
will not see iron ore prices going up to $180. It's going to be
very stable between $130 and $140 this year," he said.
Global miners Vale and BHP Billiton
continue to offer cargoes to the market, traders said,
after selling shipments at prices similar to recent levels.
BHP is offering 80,000 tonnes of 62.7-percent grade Newman
iron ore fines and 90,000 tonnes of 57.5-percent grade Yandi
fines, traders said.
Vale is selling 90,000 tonnes of 64.44-percent grade iron
ore lumps, traders said.
In a sign that miners remain confident about longer term
demand for the steelmaking raw material, Rio Tinto
said it plans to invest $2 billion in an iron ore
project in the eastern Indian state of Orissa to supply Indian
and overseas clients.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0731 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4268 1.00 0.02
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.2 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.64 0.08 0.06
*In yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)