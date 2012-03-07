* Shanghai rebar falls third day, ore prices steady * India cuts railway freight for iron ore exports (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 7 Spot iron ore prices were subdued on Wednesday as Chinese buyers sought lower-grade, cheaper cargoes given the murky outlook for steel demand, with Shanghai steel futures dropping for a third day in a row. Iron ore has gained 3.2 percent this year, about a third of the gains in copper, another raw material whose biggest consumer is China. Beijing trimmed its 2012 economic growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, raising concern it could cut the appetite of the commodity-hungry nation. "We have seen more inquiries for low-grade cargo this week, particularly those at the ports and with grades of 48-56 percent which are cheaper by $2-$3 per tonne compared to the fresh shipments," said a Shanghai-based physical iron ore trader. Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports, which stood at 98.72 million tonnes last week, have fallen for four straight weeks after hitting a record 101 million tonnes in early February. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.1 percent to $143 a tonne on Tuesday, said reference price provider Steel Index. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to close at 4,253 yuan ($670) a tonne. "Demand for Chinese steel is still weak so iron ore prices should remain subdued. The property sector and construction are slowing," Sucden Financial said in a note. CEILING Despite the slack demand, global miners continued to offer cargoes on the spot market, with BHP Billiton holding another sale tender for 80,000 tonnes of 62.7-grade Newman iron ore fines and 90,000 tonnes of 61.5-grade MAC fines, traders said. BHP sold Newman fines at $146.16 a tonne via tender on Tuesday, down slightly from a high of $146.50 seen last week, and 58-grade Yandi fines at $132.16 a tonne versus $134.50 last week, the Shanghai trader said. All prices include freight cost for delivery to China. "It seems the market has reached a ceiling for Newman fines. It was around these levels, $146-$147, where it peaked the last time before prices came down," he said. A decline in prices of most forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> suggested market players are looking at spot rates dropping in the near term. There were also offers for lower-grade Indian iron ore, but traders said buying interest was scarce with Indian miners seeking higher prices mostly because of increased export taxes. India hiked iron ore export duties to 30 percent in January to conserve supplies for its own steel industry, but the country on Tuesday cut the railway freight on iron ore meant for exports by 16 percent. "Exports (of iron ore) had already become unviable and this is a beginning in the right direction, but it needs to be reduced much more," said H.C. Daga, vice president with the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0740 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4253 -15.00 -0.35 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.75 0.25 0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143 -0.20 -0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.67 0.03 0.02 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)