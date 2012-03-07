* Shanghai rebar falls third day, ore prices steady
* India cuts railway freight for iron ore exports
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 7 Spot iron ore prices
were subdued on Wednesday as Chinese buyers sought lower-grade,
cheaper cargoes given the murky outlook for steel demand, with
Shanghai steel futures dropping for a third day in a row.
Iron ore has gained 3.2 percent this year, about a third of
the gains in copper, another raw material whose biggest consumer
is China. Beijing trimmed its 2012 economic growth target to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, raising concern it
could cut the appetite of the commodity-hungry nation.
"We have seen more inquiries for low-grade cargo this week,
particularly those at the ports and with grades of 48-56 percent
which are cheaper by $2-$3 per tonne compared to the fresh
shipments," said a Shanghai-based physical iron ore trader.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports,
which stood at 98.72 million tonnes last week, have fallen for
four straight weeks after hitting a record 101 million tonnes in
early February.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped
0.1 percent to $143 a tonne on Tuesday, said reference price
provider Steel Index.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to close at 4,253
yuan ($670) a tonne.
"Demand for Chinese steel is still weak so iron ore prices
should remain subdued. The property sector and construction are
slowing," Sucden Financial said in a note.
CEILING
Despite the slack demand, global miners continued to offer
cargoes on the spot market, with BHP Billiton
holding another sale tender for 80,000 tonnes of 62.7-grade
Newman iron ore fines and 90,000 tonnes of 61.5-grade MAC fines,
traders said.
BHP sold Newman fines at $146.16 a tonne via tender on
Tuesday, down slightly from a high of $146.50 seen last week,
and 58-grade Yandi fines at $132.16 a tonne versus $134.50 last
week, the Shanghai trader said. All prices include freight cost
for delivery to China.
"It seems the market has reached a ceiling for Newman fines.
It was around these levels, $146-$147, where it peaked the last
time before prices came down," he said.
A decline in prices of most forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:>
suggested market players are looking at spot rates dropping in
the near term.
There were also offers for lower-grade Indian iron ore, but
traders said buying interest was scarce with Indian miners
seeking higher prices mostly because of increased export taxes.
India hiked iron ore export duties to 30 percent in January
to conserve supplies for its own steel industry, but the country
on Tuesday cut the railway freight on iron ore meant for exports
by 16 percent.
"Exports (of iron ore) had already become unviable and this
is a beginning in the right direction, but it needs to be
reduced much more," said H.C. Daga, vice president with the
Federation of Indian Mineral Industries.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0740 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4253 -15.00 -0.35
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.75 0.25 0.17
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143 -0.20 -0.14
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.67 0.03 0.02
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.3080 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)