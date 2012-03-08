* Shanghai rebar tracking gains in Chinese equities
* Spot iron ore steady as buying interest wanes
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 8 Shanghai rebar futures
rose on Thursday along with equities to break a three-day losing
streak, but a shaky view of steel demand in top consumer China
restrained buying interest in raw material iron ore.
China shares rose for the first time in four sessions as
investors sought bargains among large-cap stocks.
The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 4,281 yuan ($680) a
tonne at the close of trading.
Still, traders said it was not clear if the price gains in
rebar, used in construction, would be sustained as sellers held
off on increasing prices for iron ore cargoes on Thursday as the
outlook for steel demand remained blurry.
"Buying interest is reduced and steel demand is not
supportive of iron ore prices going further up," said a
purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm in Shanghai.
Miners have been selling iron ore cargoes on the spot market
this week, at prices that were either similar or slightly lower
than previous deals due to the weak buying interest from China.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $143 a tonne on Wednesday, according to reference
price provider Steel Index.
Prices have come off after hitting four-month highs of $181
in September as sluggish demand curbed China's steel output in
late 2011.
UBS commodities analyst Tom Price said it was unusual that
iron ore prices have not rallied after the Lunar New Year break
in January.
"There's a lot of nervousness among the Chinese steel
mills," said Price, citing tight credit conditions in China.
He said an increase in China rebar prices could suggest a
rebound in iron ore, which has come off October troughs of below
$120. "It will be interesting to see if this is sustainable,"
Price added.
Supply from Australia was unlikely to drop off even if
prices weaken, Price said, given most operations are highly
profitable at current ore prices.
"With production costs of between $25 and $50 a tonne,
depending on who you are, it's still a quite profitable margin,"
he said.
However, China's appetite for iron ore projects in Australia
is shrinking fast as the billions of dollars they have sunk into
mines, ports and railways fails to blunt the power of the
sector's three giants.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0721 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4281 28.00 0.66
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 -0.25 -0.17
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.6 0.00 0.00
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Jim Regan in SYDNEY; editing by Miral
Fahmy)