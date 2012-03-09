* China inflation at 20-month low, more easing seen * Offer prices for imported ore in China fall * China daily steel output rebounds in February (Adds China steel output, updates rebar) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 9 Shanghai steel futures rose to a one-month high, posting a third consecutive weekly gain on Friday after data showed that China has more room to boost liquidity, raising investor hopes for an increase in demand from the world's top steel user. China's annual consumer inflation slowed to a 20-month low of 3.2 percent in February, and factory output and retail sales also cooled more than forecast, giving policymakers scope for further monetary loosening to support flagging growth. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as high as 4,325 yuan ($680) per tonne before closing at 4,319 yuan, up 0.9 percent. For the week, rebar gained 0.6 percent. "Inflation is particularly politically sensitive in China compared with other parts of the world, and we will see more relaxation of reserve requirement ratios after the latest data," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group. "We are seeing steel prices stabilise and they have lifted in some parts of China. Some of the big inventories have been drawn down so we expect better performance in iron ore prices as well in the next quarter." China's daily crude steel runs reached 1.926 million tonnes in February, up from 1.83 million tonnes in January, as mills began ramping up operations ahead of a projected recovery in demand in March and April. The figures -- the first to be released for 2012 -- suggest a more rapid increase in output than predicted that could help allay at least some of the gloom that has descended on China's steel sector, with daily runs recovering from 1.6827 million tonnes in December. Offer prices for imported ore in China fell by a dollar per tonne on Friday, said consultancy Umetal, after prices dropped at recent sale tenders by miners. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $142.60 per tonne on Thursday, according to reference prices provider Steel Index. BHP Billiton sold three cargoes of iron ore fines on Thursday, selling 61.5-percent grade MAC fines at as low as below $141 per tonne and 57.5-percent grade Yandi fines at as low as $130.81 per tonne, more than a dollar less than previous deals, said a Shanghai-based trader. With China's steel demand largely steady and construction work only resuming in parts of China, steel mills may not hurry to snap up more cargoes, traders said. "There are too many cargoes available on the spot and not too many buyers. If this continues next week, this will put a lot of pressure on the market," said the Shanghai trader. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0746 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4319 38.00 0.89 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144 -0.75 -0.52 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.6 -0.40 -0.28 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.56 0.72 0.50 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)