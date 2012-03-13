* Shanghai rebar futures highest since Feb.6 * Traders remain wary on gains in iron ore prices SHANGHAI, March 13 China rebar futures extended gains on Tuesday, reaching a five-week high on expectations of improved demand over the coming weeks, but traders and analysts were still doubtful about any big resurgence in the market soon. Analysts say a recovery in construction activities in China as well as a slight easing in credit curbs for steel traders have helped boost steel prices. "Steel demand is currently improving in the high consumption season, and banks have started to ease credit for traders following a suspension, giving a boost to buying," said Hu Zhengwu, steel analyst with industry consultancy Custeel.com in Beijing. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.4 percent to 4,346 yuan ($690) per tonne, its highest since Feb. 6. "Steel mills are keen to raise prices in the traditionally strong months, but most of them remain cautious and will follow the market, raising prices by limited amounts," Hu added. Uncertainties about the scale of the recovery in steel demand have also added to the caution among iron ore buyers. "Steel prices are still not strong enough to boost iron ore prices by a large amount, and I expect $150 per tonne will be a temporary peak for the (Australian Pilbara fines) price," an iron ore trader in Beijing said. Offer prices for imported iron ore in China increased on Tuesday, boosted by rising steel prices, but some traders said they were still struggling to sell to steel mills. Australian Pilbara fines with 61.5 percent iron content were being offered at $142 to $144 per tonne, including freight, up from $141 to $144 per tonne on Monday, according to industry consultancy Umetal. Imports of iron ore in February were surprisingly high at 64.98 million tonnes, suggesting that sentiment was not as negative as many in the industry were saying, but the figure could have been little more than a statistical anomaly and might fall back again in March, said Helen Lau, analyst with UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "February imports reflect the ordering made in January when a lot of people expected a recovery in demand and steel production -- but the winter has been unexpectedly long and cold and the government has stubbornly held on to its tightening policy," said Helen Lau, analyst with UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "Certainly the March number should come down to reflect current weak demand," she said. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 0.49 percent to $143.30 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0544 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4344 8.00 0.21 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 145.25 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.3 0.70 0.49 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.26 0.48 0.34 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.3265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway in Beijing;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)