* Iron ore climbs to 5-week high * Australian Pilbara fines offered at $1 more * Gains in steel prices likely to be curbed SHANGHAI, March 14 Iron ore prices gained for a second straight session, rising to its loftiest in five weeks, amid signs steel demand was picking up at key consumer China. Australian Pilbara fines with 61.5 percent iron content were being offered at $143 to $145 per tonne, including freight, up $1 from the previous day, according to industry consultancy Umetal. "The overall market sentiment is turning much better amid growing enquiries from steel mills, and iron ore prices are expected to rise further," said an iron ore trader in southern China. Suppliers have also bet on a recovery in Chinese demand and increased shipment to Chinese steel mills, but some traders continue to struggle to sell their inventories that were bought at high cost. "Import deals are improving with higher tender price, but transaction of inventories sitting at ports remains weak. Some traders are keen to sell at higher prices to make up for their previous losses, while steel mills are not willing to accept," an iron ore trader in Shanghai said. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 0.56 percent to $144.1 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since Feb. 7, according to the Steel Index. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.4 percent to a five-week high of 4,359 yuan ($690) per tonne on Wednesday, its highest since Feb.6. Prices were steady at 4,334 yuan by 0410 GMT. However, analysts cautioned that high steel production and slower economic growth in the world's largest steel-producing region may restrain gains in steel prices. "The Chinese steel market only marginally improved recently with limited upside potential but increasingly accumulated risks of a correction. The steel market is not heading for a turnaround," Mirae Asset Securities said in a research note. Analysts with Mirae Asset also expect the iron ore market to face more short-term downside risks as overseas deliveries have increased. China's daily crude steel runs reached 1.926 million tonnes in February, up from 1.83 million tonnes in January as mills began ramping up operations ahead of a predicted recovery in demand in March and April. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0410 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4337 -4.00 -0.09 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 146.25 1.00 0.69 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.1 0.80 0.56 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.22 1.96 1.37 *In yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)