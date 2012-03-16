* Top ore exporter Australia shuts ports due to cyclone
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, March 16 Iron ore prices rose
to the highest in nearly four months on Friday as recent gains in
Chinese steel prices pointed to improving demand in the world's top
consumer, with tighter supply conditions in Australia seen helping
sustain the upward momentum.
Ports in Australia, the world's biggest iron ore exporter, shut
down due to a tropical cyclone bearing down on the Western Australia
coast.
The Port Hedland iron ore terminal closed on Friday to escape the
brunt of Cyclone Lua, and miner Rio Tinto said
operations were winding down at the two ports it uses, Dampier and Cape
Lambert.
"The spot market is very solid, even more so now with the closing
down of the Australian ports," said a physical iron ore trader in
Singapore.
"We have people knocking on our doors this morning asking us for
cargoes. But we're stepping back a bit to assess the situation," he
said, adding that prices could creep higher.
Price offers for imported ore in China remained at high levels on
Friday, having risen by $3-$4 a tonne this week, according to data from
industry consultancy Umetal.
Australian 63 percent grade Newman fines were quoted at $147-$149 a
tonne versus $143-$145 last week, and 61.5 percent grade Pilbara fines
were at $144-$146 against $140-$143 the previous week.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a
percent to $145 a tonne on Thursday, according to Steel Index, the
highest level since Nov. 22.
Thursday marked a fourth consecutive day of gains for iron ore,
which has jumped 1.7 percent so far this week, its third rise in four
weeks.
HEALTHY DEMAND
Gains in Chinese steel prices have supported the appetite for iron
ore, with Shanghai rebar futures rising for a fourth straight week.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed little changed from the previous session at
4,335 yuan ($680) per tonne, but was up 0.5 percent for the week.
"Private steel producers have better profit margins, while
state-owned mills can't afford higher iron ore prices," said an iron
ore trader in Shanghai.
"But I don't expect any sharp decline in iron ore prices as steel
demand remains healthy."
China's daily crude steel output reached 1.926 million tonnes in
February, up from 1.83 million in January after mills began ramping up
operations ahead of a predicted recovery in demand in March and April.
The figures - the first to be released for 2012 - suggest a more
rapid increase in output than predicted by industry groups.
"China's crude steel production for January and February was
underestimated, so the rise in iron ore prices shows they are just
catching up, given the earlier estimate of slower output," said an iron
ore trader in Beijing.
But some traders said spot rebar prices in China's major cities
have steadied as some buyers have begun to ease up on purchases after
recent price rises.
Still, prices of iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> for nearby
months extended gains, reflecting investor expectations spot rates may
sustain their uptrend.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4335 -2.00 -0.05
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 146.75 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145 0.70 0.49
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.82 0.16 0.11
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan)
