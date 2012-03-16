* Top ore exporter Australia shuts ports due to cyclone * Shanghai rebar rises for a fourth week in a row (Updates rebar price) By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, March 16 Iron ore prices rose to the highest in nearly four months on Friday as recent gains in Chinese steel prices pointed to improving demand in the world's top consumer, with tighter supply conditions in Australia seen helping sustain the upward momentum. Ports in Australia, the world's biggest iron ore exporter, shut down due to a tropical cyclone bearing down on the Western Australia coast. The Port Hedland iron ore terminal closed on Friday to escape the brunt of Cyclone Lua, and miner Rio Tinto said operations were winding down at the two ports it uses, Dampier and Cape Lambert. "The spot market is very solid, even more so now with the closing down of the Australian ports," said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore. "We have people knocking on our doors this morning asking us for cargoes. But we're stepping back a bit to assess the situation," he said, adding that prices could creep higher. Price offers for imported ore in China remained at high levels on Friday, having risen by $3-$4 a tonne this week, according to data from industry consultancy Umetal. Australian 63 percent grade Newman fines were quoted at $147-$149 a tonne versus $143-$145 last week, and 61.5 percent grade Pilbara fines were at $144-$146 against $140-$143 the previous week. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $145 a tonne on Thursday, according to Steel Index, the highest level since Nov. 22. Thursday marked a fourth consecutive day of gains for iron ore, which has jumped 1.7 percent so far this week, its third rise in four weeks. HEALTHY DEMAND Gains in Chinese steel prices have supported the appetite for iron ore, with Shanghai rebar futures rising for a fourth straight week. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed little changed from the previous session at 4,335 yuan ($680) per tonne, but was up 0.5 percent for the week. "Private steel producers have better profit margins, while state-owned mills can't afford higher iron ore prices," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "But I don't expect any sharp decline in iron ore prices as steel demand remains healthy." China's daily crude steel output reached 1.926 million tonnes in February, up from 1.83 million in January after mills began ramping up operations ahead of a predicted recovery in demand in March and April. The figures - the first to be released for 2012 - suggest a more rapid increase in output than predicted by industry groups. "China's crude steel production for January and February was underestimated, so the rise in iron ore prices shows they are just catching up, given the earlier estimate of slower output," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. But some traders said spot rebar prices in China's major cities have steadied as some buyers have begun to ease up on purchases after recent price rises. Still, prices of iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> for nearby months extended gains, reflecting investor expectations spot rates may sustain their uptrend. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4335 -2.00 -0.05 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 146.75 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145 0.70 0.49 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.82 0.16 0.11 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Watson)