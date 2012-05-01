By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 1 Trading in the iron ore
physical market remained thin with top buyer China away for a
second day on Tuesday, and other key Asian markets including
Singapore and Hong Kong also shut for a public holiday.
Chinese markets reopen on Wednesday and expectations are
buyers may not rush to pick up iron ore cargoes unless Shanghai
rebar steel prices, which fell for a second straight
week last week, recover strongly.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $145.40 a tonne on Monday,
according to Steel Index.
Sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer
and producer, where trader-held inventories of steel products
were not falling as fast as they did last year, had weighed on
producers' demand for iron ore.
At its peak this year of $149.40, iron ore is more than 20
percent down from the 2011 high, as slower economic activity in
China affects demand for steel and its key raw material.
But analysts and traders say while steel demand has not been
stellar, it was also not dropping sharply.
"As long as real demand for steel continues to improve then
we believe any weakness in the iron ore price will be short
lived," Macquarie Commodities Research said in a note.
"As a result, we remain positive on iron ore but would
prefer to wait for the current uncertainty to pass before
calling for higher prices."
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel), China's
top listed steelmaker, last week reported a 60 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit, amid tepid demand. Other steelmakers
either saw earnings drop or incurred a loss during the period.
"We continue to tick down in the very near term, but if we
see May steel production rates improve significantly, then iron
ore rates correspondingly will edge up later in May and into
June," said Rory MacDonald, broker at Freight Investor Services.
Iron ore indexes
Last Change Pct Change
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 148.25 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.4 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.92 +0.00 +0.00
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)