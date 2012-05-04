* Shanghai rebar edges up on day, but down 0.6 pct on week * Some Chinese mills opting for cheaper iron ore at ports * India's Orissa state looking to cut iron ore output (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 4 Shanghai steel futures ticked higher on Friday, but posted a weekly loss for a third straight week amid slow Chinese demand, which has trapped iron ore prices in tight ranges over the past two weeks. Despite sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, the country's steel output remains high as mills tend to continue to produce more, even at thin margins, unless they see prices dropping sharply and on a sustained basis. That meant steady demand for raw material iron ore, keeping the price from falling sharply but the lean appetite also capped its upside. The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 4,256 yuan ($680) a tonne, after earlier hitting a two-month low of 4,233 yuan. Despite the gain, construction-used rebar dropped 0.6 percent for the week. "The fundamentals haven't really changed. There's still an oversupply of steel in the market and demand is far from stellar," said a Singapore-based trader. China's daily crude steel output stayed above 2 million tonnes in mid-April, based on estimates by industry group China Iron and Steel Association, after hitting a record high of 2.031 million tonnes a day in the first 10 days of last month. DIFFICULT TO RESELL Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $144.90 a tonne on Thursday, according to Steel Index. In the past two weeks, iron ore has ranged between $144 and $148 as buyers were cautious in building up stockpiles, and prices at recent sale tenders by global miners have mostly either dropped or steadied from previous sales. Some Chinese steel mills prefer to buy material stockpiled at ports which is $4-$5 per tonne cheaper than fresh seaborne cargoes, said a purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm in Shanghai. With no urgency among mills to stock up, many find current market prices still steep. "We have almost cleared our stocks in ports, but we have not decided to buy any new shipment yet. It's really hard for us to make a decision to buy because it's very difficult to resell cargo at current price levels," said the Shanghai manager. "If we know where the market is headed, we will probably be more decisive, but right now this market has no clear direction." Global miner BHP Blliton sold two cargoes at a tender on Thursday at prices that were mostly little changed from previous deals, traders said. BHP sold 90,000 tonnes of Newman iron ore fines at $149 a tonne, up 50 cents, and 80,000 tonnes of MAC fines at $145, which was down 50 cents from a prior sale. Prices include freight costs, they said. Rival Rio Tinto has yet to sell a 65-percent grade South African iron ore concentrate which it has offered to the market at $156 a tonne, cost and freight, traders said. Top miner Vale has been selling several cargoes to the spot market this week, including one on Wednesday at which the price dropped more than $1 per tonne. Vale is selling another cargo, 156,000 tonnes of 62.88-percent grade sinter feed, at a tender on Friday, the Shanghai manager said. In India, the country's top iron ore producing state of Orissa is considering a 4 percent cut in its output to curb illegal mining, a government official said on Thursday, reducing still further already depleted exports from the world's No. 3 exporter. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4256 +17.00 +0.40 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147.25 -0.75 -0.51 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.9 +0.30 +0.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.05 -0.28 -0.19 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3050 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sugita Katyal)