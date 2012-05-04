* Shanghai rebar edges up on day, but down 0.6 pct on week
* Some Chinese mills opting for cheaper iron ore at ports
* India's Orissa state looking to cut iron ore output
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 4 Shanghai steel futures ticked
higher on Friday, but posted a weekly loss for a third straight
week amid slow Chinese demand, which has trapped iron ore prices
in tight ranges over the past two weeks.
Despite sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest
consumer and producer, the country's steel output remains high
as mills tend to continue to produce more, even at thin margins,
unless they see prices dropping sharply and on a sustained
basis.
That meant steady demand for raw material iron ore, keeping
the price from falling sharply but the lean appetite also capped
its upside.
The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 4,256
yuan ($680) a tonne, after earlier hitting a two-month low of
4,233 yuan.
Despite the gain, construction-used rebar dropped 0.6
percent for the week.
"The fundamentals haven't really changed. There's still an
oversupply of steel in the market and demand is far from
stellar," said a Singapore-based trader.
China's daily crude steel output stayed above 2 million
tonnes in mid-April, based on estimates by industry group China
Iron and Steel Association, after hitting a record high of 2.031
million tonnes a day in the first 10 days of last month.
DIFFICULT TO RESELL
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $144.90 a tonne on
Thursday, according to Steel Index.
In the past two weeks, iron ore has ranged between $144 and
$148 as buyers were cautious in building up stockpiles, and
prices at recent sale tenders by global miners have mostly
either dropped or steadied from previous sales.
Some Chinese steel mills prefer to buy material stockpiled
at ports which is $4-$5 per tonne cheaper than fresh seaborne
cargoes, said a purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm
in Shanghai.
With no urgency among mills to stock up, many find current
market prices still steep.
"We have almost cleared our stocks in ports, but we have not
decided to buy any new shipment yet. It's really hard for us to
make a decision to buy because it's very difficult to resell
cargo at current price levels," said the Shanghai manager.
"If we know where the market is headed, we will probably be
more decisive, but right now this market has no clear
direction."
Global miner BHP Blliton sold two cargoes
at a tender on Thursday at prices that were mostly little
changed from previous deals, traders said.
BHP sold 90,000 tonnes of Newman iron ore fines at $149 a
tonne, up 50 cents, and 80,000 tonnes of MAC fines at $145,
which was down 50 cents from a prior sale. Prices include
freight costs, they said.
Rival Rio Tinto has yet to sell a
65-percent grade South African iron ore concentrate which it has
offered to the market at $156 a tonne, cost and freight, traders
said.
Top miner Vale has been selling several cargoes
to the spot market this week, including one on Wednesday at
which the price dropped more than $1 per tonne.
Vale is selling another cargo, 156,000 tonnes of
62.88-percent grade sinter feed, at a tender on Friday, the
Shanghai manager said.
In India, the country's top iron ore producing state of
Orissa is considering a 4 percent cut in its output to curb
illegal mining, a government official said on Thursday, reducing
still further already depleted exports from the world's No. 3
exporter.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4256 +17.00 +0.40
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147.25 -0.75 -0.51
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.9 +0.30 +0.21
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.05 -0.28 -0.19
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3050 Chinese yuan)
