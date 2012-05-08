* Some Chinese steel mills cut prices to draw buyers-trade
* China daily steel output hits record in April
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 8 Spot iron ore prices were
hardly changed on Tuesday as slow steel demand in China limited
buying appetite and raised concern the world's biggest steel
producer may need to curb a record pace of output.
A cargo of Australian Pilbara iron ore fines was sold via
China's first physical trading platform, which began physical
trading on Tuesday, at $145 a tonne, including freight cost, at
par with current market levels, traders said.
The platform, run by China Beijing International Mining
Exchange, is the country's latest effort to boost its
price-setting influence and wrest control away from giant
foreign suppliers.
Another cargo of Australian Newman fines was on offer at
$150 a tonne, about $3-$4 more than current market offers, but
has yet to be sold, traders said, reflecting hesitation among
players to buy raw material at higher prices given a sluggish
steel market.
"I heard several mills have cut their steel prices for May
to attract buyers," an iron ore trader in Shanghai said. "If
buying remains slow, mills may have no choice but to cut
production."
China's daily crude steel output hit a record high of 2.026
million tonnes in April, industry data showed on Tuesday, as
mills banked on a recovery in steel demand that has been slow so
far.
Plentiful supply had been weighing on steel prices.
Benchmark rebar steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell for a third straight week last week, and was little
changed at 4,218 yuan ($670) a tonne by the midday break on
Tuesday.
Prices of steel in China's spot market have dropped by 10-40
yuan per tonne across various products last week, according to
data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
"We have seen more steelmakers keep the price guidance flat
or slightly down in the past two weeks. Concerns over weak
market demand have overtaken rising material costs and impacted
material prices despite relatively tight supply," BoA-Merrill
Lynch said in a report.
Top miner Vale sold 96,000 tonnes of
63.86-percent grade iron ore at $143.68 a tonne at a tender on
Monday, $2 lower than a previous deal, said another trader in
Shanghai.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0514 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4218 -3.00 -0.07
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 145 -0.25 -0.17
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.42 -0.95 -0.65
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)