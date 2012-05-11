* China industrial output at slowest in nearly 3 years
* Iron ore at below $140/T, first time since Feb
* China mills may cut output if price slide extends-trader
(Recasts lead, adds China data, updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 11 Chinese steel prices hit
four-month lows on Friday on fresh evidence of a slowdown in the
world's top consumer, casting doubt on the chances of a strong
pickup in demand and dragging iron ore below $140 a tonne for
the first time since February.
Shanghai rebar was down for a fourth time in five sessions,
losing more than 2 percent for the week, the steepest weekly
drop since February, as slow-moving steel products weighed on
prices. Some traders said Chinese steel producers could curb
output if the slump extended.
Data on Friday showed China's industrial production in April
grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, which along with
poor trade numbers on Thursday, suggest the world's No.2 economy
continues to slow even after a weak first-quarter performance.
"The data suggests further deceleration of the economy at
the start of Q2, with all segments of private demand weak. This
increases the pressure for policy stimulus, both fiscal and
monetary," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, economist at Credit Agricole
CIB in Hong Kong.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped nearly 1 percent to
close at 4,150 yuan ($660) a tonne, just off the day's low of
4,148 yuan, a level last seen on Jan. 9.
Construction-used rebar fell 2.3 percent for the week, its
biggest slide since mid-February when it fell more than 3
percent.
PRODUCTION CUT
Weaker steel prices pushed buyers out of the spot iron ore
market, with benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI
falling 1.4 percent to $139.30 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest
since Feb. 24, based on data from Steel Index.
"The steel market doesn't look encouraging. Even if mills
buy at the current iron ore prices, there's very little margin
to be had," said a trader in Shanghai.
"Even for traders it is difficult to take positions because
it's very difficult to resell at the moment without incurring a
loss."
A holder of Indian 52-percent grade cargo was willing to
resell the material at nearly $90 per tonne, the trader said,
which is more than $10 lower than Monday's prices.
"If the situation continues, by the end of May you may see
some mills cutting production," he said.
Chinese mills increased output to record levels over the
past two months, hoping demand would recover in the current
quarter as has been the norm over the past few years.
But the recovery has been muted, leaving mills and traders
with big stockpiles of steel products.
China's iron ore imports dropped to a six-month low of 57.69
million tonnes in April, as falling steel prices forced mills to
buy more iron ore from old stocks sitting at ports and use more
domestic material, according to data on Thursday.
Offer prices for imported iron ore cargoes in China fell by
up to $2 per tonne on Friday, said industry consultancy Umetal
and miners sold material at far lower prices this week.
BHP Billiton sold 61.5-grade MAC iron ore
fines at $139.65 per tonne at a tender on Thursday, down from a
previous sale of $143, traders said. BHP also sold 58-grade
Yandi fines at $129.65 a tonne versus $136.61 at a prior deal in
April.
Top iron ore miner Vale is tendering a combined
cargo of fines and lumps on Friday, after selling 169,000 tonnes
of 64.94-grade lump ore at $146.21, down from $152 at a sale of
a similar grade in March.
"We are wary of the potential for short-term inventory
cycles to depress import demand in China over the next few
months and see that risk to our price forecasts to have shifted
to the downside in the near term," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a note.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0716 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4150 -40.00 -0.95
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 142 -2.00 -1.39
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.3 -2.00 -1.42
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.72 -2.08 -1.46
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ed Davies)