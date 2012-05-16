* Shanghai rebar stretches losing streak to 4th day * Iron ore at lowest since late Feb, mostly traders buying * BHP Billiton sees commodity markets cooling further (Adds details, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 16 Shanghai rebar fell for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, hitting its lowest in more than five months, with a slowing Chinese economy clouding the demand outlook in the world's top consumer and halting producers' buying interest for iron ore. Shanghai rebar was also caught up in broad-based weakness across risk assets as investors sold stocks and commodities in response to worry about the global economy exacerbated by political uncertainty in debt-laden Greece. BHP Billiton , the world's top miner and third-biggest iron ore supplier, warned that commodity markets could cool further and said investors had lost confidence in the longer-term health of the global economy. Spot iron ore dropped to its weakest level since late February and has given up this year's gains to trade down nearly 2 percent year to date, as a Chinese slowdown threatens to curb steel output further. The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell nearly 1 percent to close at the session's low of 4,050 yuan ($640) a tonne, a level last seen on Nov. 28. Construction-used rebar, or reinforcing bar, has lost more than 3 percent since last Friday. Mirroring steel's weakness, benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.6 percent to $135.90 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel Index, matching a low last seen on Feb. 22. "We've been talking to some steel mills and they have stopped buying iron ore for almost two weeks now," said an iron ore trader in the port city of Rizhao in China's Shandong province. "Most mills have a minimum inventory of 10 to 15 days of ore, which means they have to buy now. But they can choose to wait for another week, there's no rush because there is abundant supply in the spot market." TURNING POINT "Spot steel prices in China still remain on the decline, and with margins still under pressure mills have little appetite for spot iron ore," Steel Index said. Underlining thin demand, offer prices for imported iron ore in China fell by another $1-$2 a tonne on Wednesday, said industry consultancy Umetal. There were no deals on Tuesday on China's physical iron ore trading platform, which debuted just over a week ago, according to the website of platform operator China Beijing International Mining Exchange. Traders said a further cut in China's steel output should help stem a slide in prices that have been weighed down by slow-moving inventories. Government statistics show that China's crude steel output dropped 1.6 percent from a record high in March to 60.575 million tonnes in April. A decline in steel output would cut demand for iron ore, but if steel prices recover, Chinese mills could boost output again which should revive buying interest in the raw material. And some traders are positioning for a recovery in the market. The Rizhao-based trader said his company was still buying iron ore, with a total 60,000 tonnes either on the way to China or loading on a ship. "Prices have fallen so low so maybe next week could be a turning point for the market," he said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0715 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4050 -40.00 -0.98 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.25 -1.50 -1.08 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.9 -0.80 -0.59 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.82 -0.97 -0.71 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3182 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Robert Birsel)