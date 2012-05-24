* Iron ore index at lowest since Nov. 8 * Appetite for steel remains weak on China slowdown * Rebar hovers near 6-month low (Updates rebar price) SHANGHAI, May 24 Spot iron ore prices fell to a 6-1/2 month low below $130 a tonne this week, as steel mills in top consumer China deferred shipments and curbed fresh buying after domestic steel prices hovered near their cheapest in half a year. Plummeting steel prices, which have shed 6 percent in May, coupled with doubts about domestic demand, are keeping China's army of steelmakers on edge, making them reluctant to commit to new orders. With growing uncertainty over whether iron ore prices will continue to drop, Chinese steel mills have been picking up material they do need from ore piled at ports rather than making forward bookings with miners, which can take at least 20 days to arrive from Australia. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell $1.2 to $129.9 a tonne on Wednesday after a short-lived rebound in the previous session, data from the Steel Index showed. "We've received more offers from miners over the past few days, but few transactions have been done and buyers are closely watching the steel prices," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "If the government fails to speed up infrastructure construction and is thus unable to lift steel demand, iron ore prices are likely to touch $120 in the summer season." The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.17 percent to 4,026 yuan ($640) per tonne, but still hovered near a 6-month trough. Despite China's recent pledge to reinvigorate the economy, uncertainties about the steps Beijing will take, and the euro zone's deepening debt crisis, have dented investor appetite for steel. Adding to worries about a steeper-than-expected slowdown, data showed China's factories took a hit in May as export orders fell sharply, suggesting a surprise weakness in April's hard economic data persists even as policymakers seek to shore up growth. Still, some traders reckoned iron ore prices were nearing a floor. "Participants feel the market will fall by another $3-$5 and then the 62 index should bottom out at $125 a tonne ... the healthy price of iron ore is around $120-$130 a tonne," a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader said. If prices were to hit $120 a tonne, it could lead to the closure of some high-cost Chinese miners, analysts have said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4026 7.00 0.17 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 132.5 -1.50 -1.10 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 129.9 -1.20 -0.92 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.32 -0.74 -0.56 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford and Daniel Magnowski)