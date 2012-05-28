* Rebar's rise follows drop to 7-month low last week * Iron ore may stabilise after 10 pct drop this month * China steel output stays near record level (Adds China steel output, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 28 Shanghai rebar rose for a second session on Monday, tracking gains in other commodities fuelled by hopes that debt-laden Greece could remain in the euro zone, although rebar's advance may be fragile in the face of still-slow Chinese demand. Steel prices in top market China are down nearly 5 percent so far in May, weighed down by slow-moving inventories that have also slashed buying interest in raw material iron ore. Spot iron ore prices have fallen by a much wider 10 percent this month. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.3 percent to close at 4,089 yuan ($640) per tonne, after hitting a session peak of 4,095 yuan. While improved sentiment across commodities has spurred buying in rebar, which fell to a seven-month trough below 4,000 yuan last week, it is unclear whether the upward momentum can be sustained. "The only reason people are buying rebar is because it has dropped so low. The bearish sentiment is still intact," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader. Other commodities from oil to copper began the week higher as the euro bounced off a two-year low versus the dollar after opinion polls in debt-laden Greece raised hopes that Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro exit. But weak spot steel prices in China continued to point to soft demand. Over the weekend, the price of steel billet in Tangshan in China's top steel producing Hebei province dropped another 10 yuan to 3,490 yuan per tonne, pulling further away from as much as 3,820 yuan in late March, traders said. Key to the price decline is the surplus of available steel. China's crude steel output stayed near record highs above 2 million tonnes in mid-May as producers continued to ramp up production to protect their market share in a highly fragmented sector. CHEAP CARGOES The downside for iron ore could be limited, with prices having fallen 10 percent so far in May as Chinese steel mills deferred deliveries and traders skipped cargoes, dragging prices down to a sixth consecutive week of declines last week. "The downward trend has definitely slowed and there's a good chance prices could stabilise," said a trader in Singapore. "Some mills are looking for cheap cargoes because at current levels prices seem reasonable, but they are not in a hurry to buy shipments." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI ended little changed at $130.50 per tonne on Friday, after falling as low as $129.90 on Wednesday, its weakest since early November, based on data from Steel Index. The recent drop in iron ore prices was also aided by a sustained inflow of spot cargoes, especially from top miner Vale SA. Vale may have sold 18 or 19 cargoes in the spot market already this month, with each shipment about 170,000 tonnes, said the Singapore trader. "Vale has been increasing production and operational efficiency to bring down their costs, hoping the market will get used to seeing and using more of their material," he said. The Brazilian miner, which last week said it was selling iron ore as fast as it could mine it despite a slowdown in China's economy, is selling another shipment, nearly 174,000 tonnes of 59.41-percent grade iron ore fines, at a tender closing later on Monday, the Singapore trader said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4089 +52.00 +1.29 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 132.5 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.5 +0.20 +0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.27 +0.70 +0.53 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3439 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Chris Gallagher)