* China daily steel output to stay near record in June -CISA
* Shanghai rebar needs to fall more to curb output -analyst
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 29 Shanghai steel futures rose
for a third day in a row on Tuesday, though the equities-led
gains appeared vulnerable, with China's steel output unlikely to
fall sharply despite weak demand, boosting bulging supplies that
may keep prices under pressure.
Daily crude steel output in top producer China remained near
record highs above 2 million tonnes in mid-May, based on
industry estimates, and was likely to stay around that level
next month as steelmakers continue to run their blast furnaces
to protect market share in a highly fragmented sector.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6 percent to close at
4,115 yuan ($650) a tonne, tracking gains in Chinese shares
.
Despite rising since Friday, construction-use rebar, or
reinforcing bar, is down 4 percent in May, its second monthly
drop in a row, and analysts say prices should fall further to
curb output.
"We're just seeing a technical rebound, but there's still
some chance the market will correct. We need to see the price
correct further because there's still no production cut," said
Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities
in Hong Kong.
China's daily crude steel output hit a record 2.045 million
tonnes in early May, the China Iron and Steel Association
estimated, and an official at the industry group said on Tuesday
the run rate was likely to stay around 2 million tonnes in
June.
"Steel output will fall, given that the market remains weak,
but it will not be huge because of the massive capacity," Qu
Xiuli, vice secretary general of the industry group, said on the
sidelines of a conference in Shanghai.
That could swell steel product inventories that have dropped
at a slower rate this year than last, in step with China's
cooling economy.
SHUTDOWN POINT
Inventories of five major steel products, including rebar
and hot-rolled coil, held by Chinese traders have dropped nearly
17 percent in the 14 weeks since hitting this year's peak of 19
million tonnes, data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
shows.
In the same comparative period last year, stockpiles had
fallen by almost 24 percent, the data showed.
"Given the recent price collapse, we believe some mills have
reached the shutdown point. We expect the supply reduction and
high raw material cost will limit further price downside in the
near term," BoA-Merrill Lynch said in a note.
Spot iron ore prices have tracked the weaker steel market,
although the recent slide has spurred some buying interest.
"Prices have stabilised but it is still too early to say
whether the market is bouncing back. We need to see whether
there will be more transactions in the next few days," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.2 percent to $130.70 a tonne on Monday,
based on data from the Steel Index.
Top miner Vale sold a 173,151-tonne cargo of
63.5-percent grade iron ore fines via China's trading platform
on Monday at $135.50 a tonne, up nearly 2 percent from a
benchmark price, the website of the platform operator showed.
"Inquiries have increased but the price gap between buyers
and sellers is still wide," said the Shanghai trader.
"For major Australian iron ore fines, it's $3-$4 a tonne, so
those who still have enough stocks or not in a hurry to secure
anything at a high price try to buy from the ports where
material is cheaper."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0730 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4115 +26.00 +0.64
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 132.5 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.7 +0.20 +0.15
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.24 -0.03 -0.02
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)