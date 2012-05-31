* Iron ore on track for biggest monthly drop since Oct
* Cargo of Australian 62-pct iron ore traded up on GlobalOre
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 31 China steel futures steadied
on Thursday, but posted their steepest monthly fall in eight
months in May after losses fuelled by worries over weak steel
demand in top market China that sent iron ore to its worst
showing since October.
But this week's gains in steel prices, both spot and
futures, have raised hopes iron ore prices may rise further as
Chinese mills rebuild stockpiles after staying out of the market
in recent weeks.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly flat at 4,103
yuan ($650) a tonne. On a continuous basis, the contract
fell more than 4 percent in May, the most since September.
Spot iron ore prices edged higher and traders see more gains
ahead.
"We believe further upside is possible because mills have
not been buying for the past four weeks," said a Hong Kong-based
iron ore trader.
"We are also seeing a jump in enquiries since this morning,
looking for Australian material arriving into China in June."
A 100,000-tonne cargo of Australian 62-percent iron ore
fines was traded on the GlobalOre platform at $137 a tonne, up
from $134.50 on Wednesday when GlobalOre began trading, traders
said.
GlobalOre, backed by top iron ore miners BHP Billiton
, Vale and Rio Tinto
and Chinese steelmakers including Baoshan Iron and Steel
, began trading less than a month after China
launched its first iron ore physical trading platform in a bid
to boost its price-setting influence in its biggest commodity
import by volume.
REVIVING APPETITE
BHP, Vale, Rio Tinto and Baosteel, along with other miners
and steel producers, are also members of the China Beijing
International Mining Exchange (CBMX) which runs the Chinese
platform that debuted on May 8.
Traders said they have not heard of any deal so far on CBMX
after two cargoes, one Australian and one Brazilian, were sold
on the platform on Wednesday.
Since CBMX's debut, a total of 1.6 million tonnes have been
sold on the platform, Dong Chaobin, president of the exchange,
told an industry conference in Singapore.
Dong declined to say what kind of volumes CBMX expects to
draw in the future but said: "We believe we will have
satisfactory results."
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.7 percent to $134.80 a tonne on
Wednesday, but is down more than 7 percent so far in May, its
steepest decline since October.
Traders expect Chinese appetite for iron ore to revive, with
steel mills still running at full capacity, which should keep
daily crude steel output near record highs at around 2 million
tonnes in June.
That could remain a drag on steel prices with demand slow to
pick up.
"While the Chinese steel market has seen prices rallying
over the past few days on Beijing's promises of stimulus, we do
not see a fundamental turn in pricing in China as production is
likely to continue to outpace demand," Steel Market Intelligence
said in a note.
"We believe that Chinese steelmakers are unlikely to make
meaningful production cuts with weaker raw material prices,
reluctance to layoff trained workers, and 'hope' that Beijing
will create demand."
To prevent a further slowdown, China announced a series of
policy steps in recent months, including allowing banks to set
aside less money as reserves and fast tracking approval for
infrastructure projects.
Hopes are rising Beijing could unleash a massive stimulus
budget, but the country's top policy advisers said the country
does not need one since aggressive spending now could do
longer-term harm.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0846 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4103 +3.00 +0.07
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 135 +0.50 +0.37
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.80 +2.30 +1.74
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.82 +1.27 +0.95
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)