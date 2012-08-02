(Updates Shanghai rebar price) SHANGHAI, Aug 2 Chinese steel futures extended losses on Thursday to near a record low as a slowing economy in the world's top steel producer and consumer crimped demand, with traders expecting even lower prices in the next few weeks. The most active January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to an intra-day low of 3,663 yuan ($580) per tonne, within sight of the record low of 3,652 yuan hit on July 23. It closed 0.9 percent down at 3,670 yuan. "Demand for rebar is very poor and physical traders are not able to find buyers at all," said Dai Xianghui, an analyst with SDIC CGOG Futures in Beijing. "I expect rebar prices to fall to 3,500 yuan in the coming weeks. Some investors are looking at a much lower level." Buyers have retreated from the market as construction activities typically wind down in summer. The weak prices are also unable to entice buyers who are sceptical that Beijing's efforts to bolster the economy would give demand a strong enough boost to help draw down swollen inventories. Chinese steelmakers are producing at a loss of 300-400 yuan per tonne in July, forcing a few mills to step up maintenance in order to cut output, industry sources said. Large steel mills' profits fell 95 percent in the first half from a year ago. The uncertainties in steel prices will continue weighing on iron ore, the key steelmaking raw material, as low prices will force more loss-making mills to cut production. Spot prices of iron ore cargoes to China inched up on Wednesday to $117.40 a tonne due to higher offers, but few mills were willing to buy at that price. "A few mills, which kept their inventories at low levels, have showed some buying interest, but they want lower prices so actual transactions are not picking up at all," said an iron ore trader in northern China. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3670 -33.00 -0.89 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 117.5 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.4 0.40 0.34 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 119.13 0.77 0.65 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; editing by Miral Fahmy)