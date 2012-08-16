* China steel prices to remain weak as oversupply weighs -
CISA
* Iron ore has fallen in 23 of the past 26 trading sessions
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 China steel futures dropped
for a fourth day running on Thursday as an industry group warned
excess supply in the world's top steel market could limit any
chance of a recovery in prices.
That means prices of raw material iron ore, which are
hovering near their lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, may fall
further as Chinese steel producers continue to curb output.
The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower at 3,659 yuan
($580) a tonne. The contract hit a record low of 3,631 yuan
this month.
China's steel prices are expected to remain weak in the next
few months due to a supply glut that will offset an expected
increase in demand, the China Iron and Steel Association said.
"I don't think there will be any recovery in steel demand
for the rest of this year. The economy is so poor and steel
production remains high," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
What would be a game changer, however, is if China's steel
production drops by at least 10 percent or the government
invests massively in infrastructure or housing, he said.
Steel producers in China are wary about cutting production
too much for fear of losing their market share in a highly
fragmented industry. Also, with the bulk of China's major steel
mills owned by the state, most steelmakers keep their furnaces
running to maintain employment.
In July, China's daily crude steel output slipped 0.8
percent from the previous month to 1.99 million tonnes.
Still, a darkening outlook for the economy will keep
pressure on prices for iron ore and Chinese steel, which have
fallen 24 percent and 16 percent, respectively, from their 2012
peaks.
A sharp drop in Chinese exports to the debt-ravaged European
Union, Beijing's biggest overseas market, could exacerbate trade
difficulties in the second half, according to a spokesman for
the Commerce Ministry.
In the iron ore physical market, buying interest remained
thin. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, slipped 0.2 percent to $113.10 a tonne on
Wednesday, based on data from Steel Index.
That is not far off the low of $112.90 hit on Monday, its
weakest since Dec. 29, 2009. The price of iron ore has fallen in
23 of the past 26 trading sessions.
"Interest for all cargoes is still very low. Before, mills
were more interested in chasing after material with higher iron
content. But now they are more concerned about the price," said
another Shanghai-based trader.
With about 200,000 tonnes of iron ore at Chinese ports, the
trader said his company only managed to sell about 5,000 tonnes
last week, about a tenth of their usual sales before the recent
rapid decline in prices.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN3 3659 -10.00 -0.27
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 113.5 -0.50 -0.44
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113.1 -0.20 -0.18
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 113.24 -1.51 -1.32
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3625 yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Miral Fahmy and
Robert Birsel)