* Hit by China slowdown, iron ore at lowest since Dec 2009 * Iron ore fell 4.9 pct on Thursday, steepest since Nov * Shanghai rebar drops for seventh week in nine (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Shanghai steel futures stretched their losing streak to a 10th day on Friday, hitting a record low and giving steel producers more reason to shun iron ore cargoes as prices of the raw material dropped below $100 for the first time since 2009. A slowing economy in China, the world's biggest consumer of iron ore and steel, is squeezing demand for these commodities and traders are worried the price slide will extend unless Beijing revives steel demand via stronger stimulus steps. The most briskly traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,507 yuan ($550) a tonne, its weakest since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. It closed down 0.9 percent at 3,509 yuan. Down 3.4 percent for the week, construction material rebar has fallen in seven of the past nine weeks. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, slid nearly 5 percent to $99.60 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since Dec. 9, 2009, based on data from information provider the Steel Index. That was the steepest daily fall for iron ore since last November. For the week, prices are down nearly 10 percent so far, the biggest since late October. "There's nothing to stop us challenging $80," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader. "I don't think it's going to fall like a stone. You've got periodic restocking taking place and that puts a little bit of support to the market, enough to stop it from really crashing hard, but not enough to stop it steadily coming off a bit everyday." During past market routs, Chinese buyers returned to the market in droves when iron ore prices fell steeply. But prices have already lost more than 26 percent since early July, and are down 33 percent from the year's peak, with most mills still not budging. "Mills want prices to drop some more," said a trader in Hong Kong. China's steel mills have defaulted on supply contracts or deferred shipment of up to 4 million tonnes of iron ore this month, traders said on Wednesday, as China's economic growth slows to what is expected to be its weakest pace in more than a decade. Data on Thursday showed the country's manufacturing sector shrank at its sharpest pace in nine months in August, underlining the need for more policy stimulus to ensure the economy picks up in the second half of the year. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN3 3509 -33.00 -0.93 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 103 -2.75 -2.60 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 99.6 -5.10 -4.87 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 102 -2.10 -2.02 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3535 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)