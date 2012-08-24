* Hit by China slowdown, iron ore at lowest since Dec 2009
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Shanghai steel futures
stretched their losing streak to a 10th day on Friday, hitting a
record low and giving steel producers more reason to shun iron
ore cargoes as prices of the raw material dropped below $100 for
the first time since 2009.
A slowing economy in China, the world's biggest consumer of
iron ore and steel, is squeezing demand for these commodities
and traders are worried the price slide will extend unless
Beijing revives steel demand via stronger stimulus steps.
The most briskly traded rebar for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,507
yuan ($550) a tonne, its weakest since the bourse launched rebar
futures in 2009. It closed down 0.9 percent at 3,509 yuan.
Down 3.4 percent for the week, construction material rebar
has fallen in seven of the past nine weeks.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, slid nearly 5 percent to $99.60 a tonne on
Thursday, its lowest since Dec. 9, 2009, based on data from
information provider the Steel Index.
That was the steepest daily fall for iron ore since last
November. For the week, prices are down nearly 10 percent so
far, the biggest since late October.
"There's nothing to stop us challenging $80," said a
Singapore-based iron ore trader.
"I don't think it's going to fall like a stone. You've got
periodic restocking taking place and that puts a little bit of
support to the market, enough to stop it from really crashing
hard, but not enough to stop it steadily coming off a bit
everyday."
During past market routs, Chinese buyers returned to the
market in droves when iron ore prices fell steeply. But prices
have already lost more than 26 percent since early July, and are
down 33 percent from the year's peak, with most mills still not
budging.
"Mills want prices to drop some more," said a trader in Hong
Kong.
China's steel mills have defaulted on supply contracts or
deferred shipment of up to 4 million tonnes of iron ore this
month, traders said on Wednesday, as China's economic growth
slows to what is expected to be its weakest pace in more than a
decade.
Data on Thursday showed the country's manufacturing sector
shrank at its sharpest pace in nine months in August,
underlining the need for more policy stimulus to ensure the
economy picks up in the second half of the year.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN3 3509 -33.00 -0.93
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 103 -2.75 -2.60
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 99.6 -5.10 -4.87
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 102 -2.10 -2.02
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3535 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)