* Iron ore near 3-year low, Chinese mills may restock
* ANZ says likely to cut iron ore price f'cast by avg 15 pct
* Baosteel says steel prices to remain under pressure
(Updates rebar price, adds monthly loss)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Shanghai steel futures fell
nearly 2 percent to a record low on Tuesday, dropping for a 12th
consecutive day, with no sign steel demand in China will recover
anytime soon.
A slowing economy in China, the world's top steel market, is
hurting appetite and prompting producers to curb output, cutting
the need for raw material iron ore, prices of which remained at
their lowest since 2009.
The most active rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed down 1.7 percent at the session
low of 3,455 yuan ($540) a tonne, the weakest since the bourse
launched rebar futures in 2009.
Rebar, used in construction, has fallen nearly 8 percent so
far this month, its steepest since last September.
Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed
steelmaker, expects steel prices to remain under pressure for
the rest of the year as the industry shows no sign of curbing
output sharply and as steps to stimulate the economy take time
to kick in.
Faced with a lack of buying interest, sellers of foreign
iron ore cargoes to China slashed prices a further $3-$4 a tonne
on Tuesday, according to Beijing-based industry consultancy
Umetal.
That followed a nearly 4 percent drop in the price of
benchmark 62-percent iron ore IODBZ00-PLT to $97.50 per tonne
on Monday, the lowest since November 2009, based on data from
information provider Platts.
"Prices can't fall terribly far, terribly quickly from here
because I think there should be enough support offered by
restocking," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader.
While Chinese steel mills are cutting production, they have
only done so modestly, keeping daily output near record highs
around 2 million tonnes, with most producers hoping to protect
their market share in a highly fragmented sector.
The country's average daily crude steel output slipped 2
percent to 1.93 million tonnes between August 11-20 compared
with the first 10 days of the month, data from the China Iron
and Steel Association showed on Monday.
"They have to come back to the market and restock a little
bit unless we see major production cuts and we are not seeing
that right now. To sustain the current rate of steel production,
mills can't afford to have their iron ore inventory drop so
much," said the Singapore trader.
Given the steep decline in iron ore prices since July,
investment bank ANZ said it is highly likely to cut its
near-term price forecasts by an average of 15 percent.
ANZ currently pegs iron ore at $128 for the third quarter
and $135 in the fourth quarter, commodity strategist Natalie
Rampono said.
"In our view, iron ore prices below $100/tonne look
oversold, with close to 50 percent of Chinese iron ore supply
losing money. But we are unlikely to see the market bounce back
until mine supply starts to wind down in the coming months," the
bank said in a note.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN3 3455 -58.00 -1.65
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 97.5 -4.00 -3.94
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 99.53 -0.57 -0.57
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)