* Shanghai rebar hits all-time low, but cuts losses
* Fitch: Steel, iron ore to stay weak through to Q1 2013
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 China steel futures hit a
record low on Wednesday before paring losses at the close,
dogged by weakening demand in the world's top consumer that has
pushed down the price of raw material iron ore to levels last
seen in 2009.
The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a session trough of 3,327 yuan
($520) a tonne, its lowest since the bourse launched rebar
futures in 2009. It closed down 0.4 percent at 3,443 yuan.
That marks the 13th straight day of declines for rebar
which, with its loss of almost 10 percent so far in August, is
on course for its worst month in nearly a year.
Demand for rebar, or reinforcing bar, mostly used in
construction, is taking a hit as China's economy slows down this
year to what may be its weakest pace in a decade.
"We believe that China is in the middle of a considerable
inventory adjustment. While there has been some suggestion that
steel mills are destocking we believe this could take time,"
Deutsche Bank said in a note.
Between March 2 and Aug. 24, the price of rebar in south
China has fallen 14 percent to $607 a tonne, while the supply of
steel stocks has dropped to 5.83 days from 7.02 days,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.
The sustained drop in Chinese steel prices further curbed
even appetite for iron ore, with the price of benchmark
62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI at $94.80 a tonne on Tuesday,
the lowest since November 2009, according to data provider Steel
Index.
"Sentiment is so bearish, and mills are just in wait and see
mode right now. If someone's buying, they're asking for a big
discount," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China dropped
by a further $2 per tonne on Wednesday, said Beijing-based
industry consultancy Umetal.
Credit rating agency Fitch said the price weakness in both
steel and iron ore should continue through to the end of the
first quarter of 2013.
"Fitch believes that the prices of steel and related raw
materials - including iron ore and coking coal - are unlikely to
rebound in the short term, but rather are looking for new
equilibriums that take into account the increasing supply of raw
materials and demand growth for steel which is likely to be
slower," it said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0752 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN3 3443 -12.00 -0.35
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 95.5 -2.00 -2.05
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.79 -2.74 -2.75
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)