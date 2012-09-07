* China approves infrastructure projects worth $157 bln

* China daily steel output drops 3 pct late Aug-CISA

* Iron ore steadies, but still near 3-year low (Adds comments, details, updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Shanghai steel futures rose 5 percent, their biggest percentage gain on record, and spot iron ore posted its biggest gain in 10 months on Friday after China approved infrastructure projects to revive its economy, raising prospects of higher steel demand.

China gave the go-ahead for 60 infrastructure projects this week which analysts estimate total more than 1 trillion yuan($158 billion), or 2.1 percent of China's economy.

The news lifted investor sentiment in a market hammered by weakening steel demand in top consumer China that has dragged down iron ore prices to three-year lows.

The most active rebar (reinforced bar) contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange moved up by 5 percent, its daily upside limit, to 3,406 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 2.3 percent to $89 a tonne, after falling to $86.70 on Wednesday, its lowest since October 2009, according to data provider Steel Index.

"This is boosting investor sentiment in a market that has been waiting for so long for the government to do something to revive steel demand," said Helen Lau, senior commodities analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

But Lau said the sentiment lift may be temporary pending details on how these projects would be financed, with the central government unlikely to shoulder the funding burden.

China's continued curbs on the property sector may also limit the impact of the infrastructure projects, said Lau, noting that property construction accounts for 30 percent of China's steel demand versus 20 percent for infrastructure.

Steel traders in Europe said it will take months for China to implement these infrastructure projects and they are unlikley to lift physical steel prices until next year, as the industry is still massively oversupplied.

Despite the steep gain, Shanghai rebar dropped a marginal 0.3 percent for the week, stretching its losing streak to a fourth week after prices hit a series of record lows over the past three days.

Steel prices, down 18 percent this year, have been pressured by waning demand in China that has forced mills to curb output and trapped iron ore prices at near three-year lows.

The price of steel billet in Tangshan in China's top steel producing province of Hebei fell another 50 yuan to 2,690 yuan per tonne on Thursday, dropping by 200 yuan since Monday.

China's average daily crude steel output fell 3 percent to 1.872 million tonnes between Aug. 21-31 from the preceding 10 days, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed on Thursday, as steel mills trimmed output amid slumping prices.

Many however think that much bigger production cuts are needed to see any significant rebound in physical steel prices.

STILL CHALLENGED

Deals in the spot iron ore market pointed to more stable prices, although traders say it may be too early to determine whether a turnaround is on the way.

"We still haven't heard better deals but the market was more stable than yesterday," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Brazil's Vale, the world's biggest iron ore miner, is selling around 150,000 tonnes of 63.8-percent grade iron ore fines at a tender closing later on Friday, traders said. Vale sold a similar cargo of 64.16-percent grade material at $91.5 a tonne earlier this week, they added.

"We believe that support for iron ore prices could continue for the next several days, however we see the fundamentals for iron ore as remaining quite challenged, with excess steel evident within China as domestic steel mills remain reluctant to cut production sufficiently to re-balance the market," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Anthony Barker)