* Iron ore may fall below $100 again amid uncertainty-SSY * Trading activity thins ahead of China holiday By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 26 China steel futures fell on Wednesday for the first time in three sessions, putting more pressure on spot iron ore prices that may fall below $100 per tonne again this week as a slowdown dents steel demand in the world's top consumer. Iron ore has struggled to sustain price gains since rebounding from a three-year low of $86.70 this month, with the outlook for Chinese steel demand staying blurry despite a recent increase in spot steel and futures prices. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell nearly 1 percent to 3,514 yuan ($560) per tonne on Wednesday. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $103.70 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. Most Chinese steel mills have stocked up on iron ore ahead of a week-long National Day holiday next week, limiting activity in the physical market. Many traders were also heading to a major industry conference in China's port city of Dalian. "Most of the mills have taken action in advance so I expect prices to stabilise or even soften a bit for the rest of the week," said a Shanghai-based trader. Uncertainty about the outlook for steel demand in China is also likely to pressure prices, with the sentiment boost from Beijing's approval of more than $150 billion in infrastructure projects this month fading. "It's going to be very volatile ultimately, my personal feeling is that it will probably go below $100 this week," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore brokering at SSY Futures, part of the shipbrokering group Simpson Spence and Young. Iron ore fell to one-week lows this week despite firmer steel prices as Chinese mills managed inventories of the raw material without a clear outlook for steel demand and end-user consumption remained sluggish overall. But some traders say iron ore prices are unlikely to go below $90 per tonne again. "If the price goes below $100, domestic supply in China would fall dramatically and this would increase imports which would then support prices back up again," said a second iron ore trader in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0458 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN3 3514 -33.00 -0.93 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 105.5 +1.25 +1.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 103.7 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.32 +0.12 +0.11 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan)