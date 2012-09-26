* Iron ore may fall below $100 again amid uncertainty-SSY
* Trading activity thins ahead of China holiday
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 China steel futures fell on
Wednesday for the first time in three sessions, putting more
pressure on spot iron ore prices that may fall below $100 per
tonne again this week as a slowdown dents steel demand in the
world's top consumer.
Iron ore has struggled to sustain price gains since
rebounding from a three-year low of $86.70 this month, with the
outlook for Chinese steel demand staying blurry despite a recent
increase in spot steel and futures prices.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange fell nearly 1 percent to
3,514 yuan ($560) per tonne on Wednesday.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $103.70 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to data provider Steel Index.
Most Chinese steel mills have stocked up on iron ore ahead
of a week-long National Day holiday next week, limiting activity
in the physical market. Many traders were also heading to a
major industry conference in China's port city of Dalian.
"Most of the mills have taken action in advance so I expect
prices to stabilise or even soften a bit for the rest of the
week," said a Shanghai-based trader.
Uncertainty about the outlook for steel demand in China is
also likely to pressure prices, with the sentiment boost from
Beijing's approval of more than $150 billion in infrastructure
projects this month fading.
"It's going to be very volatile ultimately, my personal
feeling is that it will probably go below $100 this week," said
Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore brokering at SSY Futures, part of
the shipbrokering group Simpson Spence and Young.
Iron ore fell to one-week lows this week despite firmer
steel prices as Chinese mills managed inventories of the raw
material without a clear outlook for steel demand and end-user
consumption remained sluggish overall.
But some traders say iron ore prices are unlikely to go
below $90 per tonne again.
"If the price goes below $100, domestic supply in China
would fall dramatically and this would increase imports which
would then support prices back up again," said a second iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0458 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN3 3514 -33.00 -0.93
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 105.5 +1.25 +1.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 103.7 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.32 +0.12 +0.11
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
