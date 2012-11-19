* Price offers for Australia, Brazilian iron ore cut
* China home prices steady in October vs September
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Nov 19 Shanghai rebar steel
futures slid more than 2 percent to their lowest in seven weeks
on Monday, weighed by softer demand in top consumer China as
cold weather slows construction activity.
The weakness in the steel market could curb demand among
Chinese mills for iron ore, cutting an upturn in prices of the
raw material that stretched its winning run into a sixth
straight week last week.
"China's steel market has entered a weak season as the cold
winter dampens construction activity in northern China, hitting
demand for rebar," said Wang Jin, an analyst with Everbright
Futures in Shanghai.
The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,549
yuan ($570) per tonne, its weakest since Sept. 27. By the midday
break, it was down 84 yuan, or 2.3 percent, at 3,559 yuan.
The fall in Shanghai rebar followed a 70 yuan per tonne
decline in the price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan
area over the weekend, Wang said.
Sellers in China of iron ore cargoes from top suppliers
Australia and Brazil cut price offers by $1 per tonne on Monday,
according to Chinese consultancy Umetal, reflecting concern
appetite for the steelmaking ingredient may slip along with
softer steel prices.
A modest revival in China's steel demand has supported a
recovery in iron ore prices from three-year lows below $87 a
tonne touched in early September, although the still fragile
demand has also capped price gains in both steel and iron ore.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron ore content
.IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $122.80 a tonne on Friday, based
on data from information provider the Steel Index.
Restocking by steel mills on hopes China's new leadership
will maintain infrastructure spending had pushed up iron ore
prices to their highest since July last week.
But traders had warned the winter season would eventually
dampen demand as construction normally slows during the period.
"We haven't purchased iron ore over the past three weeks,
and steel mills are still keeping their inventories at low
levels," a Shanghai-based iron ore trader said.
"We expect there will still be some buying this week, but we
won't see large-scale restocking."
The next large-scale restocking may happen just before the
Lunar New Year holiday in February, traders said, although the
magnitude may not equal recent years as China's economic growth
shifts to slower gear.
Home prices in China steadied in October from September,
adding to evidence of a mild recovery in the country's property
market, data showed on Sunday.
Although home prices still fell 1.1 percent annually for the
eighth straight month of decline since March, reflecting
continuing curbs in the sector.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0405 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3559 -84.00 -2.31
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 123.75 -0.25 -0.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.8 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 122.95 +0.10 +0.08
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2356 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)