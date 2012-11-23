* Shanghai rebar eyes deepest weekly loss in 2 months * Falling iron ore port inventories point to restocking ahead (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Spot iron ore prices fell to one-month lows and are on course to post their first weekly loss in seven as a seasonal slip in Chinese steel demand pushed mills away from the market. Shanghai steel futures hit two-month troughs this week and are looking at their biggest weekly fall since September as demand began to slow, with winter limiting construction activity in China. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slid 1.6 percent to $118.70 a tonne on Thursday, matching a level last seen on Oct. 24, based on data from information provider Steel Index. Iron ore is down 3.3 percent for the week so far after six successive weeks of gains. "We're going into a soft patch now," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. While Chinese steel prices are declining due to the seasonal downturn in demand, the spot market remains well supplied, the traders said, adding that he expected prices to drop to around $110 between now and the end of 2012. "There's a weight of cargoes on the spot market, especially out of Brazil, because it's the peak delivery time for Brazil with the good weather there," he said. The next sharp upturn in iron ore prices may be in the lead up to the Lunar New Year break in February, when Chinese steel mills usually stock up on the raw material ahead of, and even after, the week-long holiday. Signs that China's economy is recovering after a seven-quarter slowdown bode well for demand in the world's biggest steel market. The latest evidence was data on Thursday that showed China's manufacturing sector expanding in November for the first time in 13 months. The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 3,571 yuan ($570) a tonne, regaining some ground after hitting a near two-month low of 3,533 yuan on Thursday. That steep drop, however, meant rebar has fallen 2 percent for the week, its steepest since late September. "Should steel demand expectations continue to improve and margins remain attractive, an iron ore restock cycle could support the iron ore price," Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said in a note. Stocks of iron ore held at major Chinese ports have begun declining in recent weeks, the bank said, reflecting firm consumption. "After having averaged around 90-95 million tonnes for in excess of the last year, port stocks are quickly falling towards 80 million tonnes. The consumption ratio is now 3.8 weeks, below the six-year average ratio of 3.9 weeks," CBA said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3571 +7.00 +0.20 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 120.5 -0.50 -0.41 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 118.7 -1.90 -1.58 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.18 -0.26 -0.22 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2289 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)