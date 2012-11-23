* Shanghai rebar eyes deepest weekly loss in 2 months
* Falling iron ore port inventories point to restocking
ahead
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Spot iron ore prices fell to
one-month lows and are on course to post their first weekly loss
in seven as a seasonal slip in Chinese steel demand pushed mills
away from the market.
Shanghai steel futures hit two-month troughs this week and
are looking at their biggest weekly fall since September as
demand began to slow, with winter limiting construction activity
in China.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI slid 1.6 percent to $118.70 a tonne on Thursday,
matching a level last seen on Oct. 24, based on data from
information provider Steel Index.
Iron ore is down 3.3 percent for the week so far after six
successive weeks of gains.
"We're going into a soft patch now," said an iron ore trader
in Singapore.
While Chinese steel prices are declining due to the seasonal
downturn in demand, the spot market remains well supplied, the
traders said, adding that he expected prices to drop to around
$110 between now and the end of 2012.
"There's a weight of cargoes on the spot market, especially
out of Brazil, because it's the peak delivery time for Brazil
with the good weather there," he said.
The next sharp upturn in iron ore prices may be in the lead
up to the Lunar New Year break in February, when Chinese steel
mills usually stock up on the raw material ahead of, and even
after, the week-long holiday.
Signs that China's economy is recovering after a
seven-quarter slowdown bode well for demand in the world's
biggest steel market. The latest evidence was data on Thursday
that showed China's manufacturing sector expanding in November
for the first time in 13 months.
The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at
3,571 yuan ($570) a tonne, regaining some ground after hitting a
near two-month low of 3,533 yuan on Thursday.
That steep drop, however, meant rebar has fallen 2 percent
for the week, its steepest since late September.
"Should steel demand expectations continue to improve and
margins remain attractive, an iron ore restock cycle could
support the iron ore price," Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA) said in a note.
Stocks of iron ore held at major Chinese ports have begun
declining in recent weeks, the bank said, reflecting firm
consumption.
"After having averaged around 90-95 million tonnes for in
excess of the last year, port stocks are quickly falling towards
80 million tonnes. The consumption ratio is now 3.8 weeks, below
the six-year average ratio of 3.9 weeks," CBA said.
