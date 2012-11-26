* Sellers cut iron ore price offers in China by $1/tonne * Mills opting to buy small lots of ore at ports (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 26 China steel futures dropped on Monday for a second session in three, weighed down by softer demand in the world's top consumer amid colder weather, limiting appetite for raw material iron ore. Iron ore prices face more downward pressure after falling more than 3 percent last week, as Chinese mills step back from the spot market, while winter curbs demand for construction steel products. "It looks like the softer trend will continue, with steel prices still weak. Mills are not in a rush to buy," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai, referring to the price of the raw material. The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,543 yuan ($570) a tonne, not far off last week's two-month low of 3,533 yuan. Rebar, used in construction, closed down half a percent at 3,553 yuan. Sellers cut price offers for imported iron ore cargoes by $1 per tonne on Monday, traders said, after the benchmark spot rate .IO62-CNI=SI hit a one-month low of $118.70 last week. The benchmark price was little changed at $118.90 on Friday, according to data provider Steel Index, but fell 3.2 percent for the past week, snapping a six-week rally. Falling stocks of iron ore at Chinese ports show buyers prefer to purchase smaller volumes at the ports. Stocks of iron ore held at major Chinese ports have fallen to below 90 million tonnes in recent weeks from around 95 million in late October, traders said. "Mills are buying in small lots from the ports, instead of buying new and bigger seaborne cargo, especially those who think prices will drop some more this week," said another trader in Shanghai. But some traders are betting on a rebound in iron ore prices in January, as mills restock ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday the following month. Top miner Vale on Friday sold two cargoes of 61.5-percent and 62.75-percent grade iron ore at $110.30 and $117.55 per tonne, respectively, about $2 more than previous deals, the first Shanghai trader said. "The vessels are arriving in mid-January, so the price increase shows some in the market are looking at a recovery in January, ahead of the Chinese New Year," he said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3553 -18.00 -0.50 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 119.75 -0.75 -0.62 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 118.90 +0.20 +0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 119.91 -0.27 -0.22 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2285 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)