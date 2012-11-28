* Rebar futures down for third day in succession * Major iron ore indexes all slip on Tuesday * CISA says steel output growth to reach 4.8 pct this yr BEIJING, Nov 28 Chinese rebar futures were down for a third day in a row on Wednesday, with weakening seasonal demand in the world's biggest steel producing country reflected in a steady decline in major iron ore indexes. The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended Wednesday morning at 3,534 yuan ($570) per tonne, edging down 3 yuan from the previous session. Major iron ore indexes all saw declines on Tuesday, with the Steel Index's benchmark spot rate .IO62-CNI=SI dipping a quarter of a percent to $117.9 per tonne. "There are still buyers, and I'm still travelling around looking for iron ore, but there isn't much excitement in the market right now and few opportunities to make a lot of money," said a trader based in southern China. "We are not in a rush -- things normally slow for the winter and people usually wait until the Chinese New Year," he said. "But people also hope there will be some policy changes soon." Speaking in Beijing on Tuesday evening, Andrew Forrest, the founder of Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group , expressed hope that the current price level would cut out high-cost Chinese iron ore producers and shore up demand. "I think that once iron ore prices start come down below $110, iron ore producers outside of Pilbara become marginal," he said, referring to the Australian iron ore producing region where costs are far lower. "You saw during the global financial crisis a huge retraction in iron ore production in India and in China, and that is typical of high marginal costs." Iron ore producers like Fortescue have been counting on sustained growth in China, by far their biggest customer, but are now coming to terms with the possibility its steel demand will remain slow over the next two years. Crude steel production is expected to reach 716 million tonnes this year, Li Xinchuang, vice-secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association, said on Tuesday. That suggests an annual growth rate of 4.5 percent, down from 8.9 percent in 2011, and it was likely to slow further to 4.2 percent next year, he told a briefing. But Li's figures also suggested that production, and imports of iron ore, were likely to hold up in the last two months of this year. With production over the first 10 months standing at 602 million tonnes, Li's forecast suggests daily crude steel output is likely to remain at close to 2 million tonnes over November and December, despite the seasonal decline in demand. Li also forecast that China's total iron ore imports would end the year at around 730 million tonnes, suggesting that foreign cargoes will hit around 65 million in November and December, up from 56 million in October. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0421 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3534 -3.00 -0.08 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 119 -0.50 -0.42 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.9 -0.30 -0.25 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 119.22 -0.42 -0.35 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2223 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway and Wan Xu)