* Iron ore steadies at lowest since Oct, limited spot deals
* Rio Tinto plans $7 bln in cost cuts, but to lift ore
output
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 China steel futures fell for a
fourth day running on Thursday to their lowest in more than two
months, reflecting slower demand in the world's top steel
consumer that may extend to early 2013 and further curb appetite
among producers for iron ore.
Spot iron ore prices are at their cheapest in over a month
as mills try to keep their hands off fresh sea-borne cargoes,
opting to secure smaller volumes from stockpiles at Chinese
ports.
The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.6 percent at
3,468 yuan ($560) per tonne, just off the session low of 3,467
yuan, a level not seen since Sept. 21.
Rebar has now fallen more than 7 percent since touching
two-month highs in late October as consumption of the
construction product in China slows during winter.
That has pushed back demand for iron ore, with the price of
benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI holding at $117.90 a
tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 23, based on data from
Steel Index.
"Mills are generally well supplied under their long-term
contracts and hence there's no need to take on spot cargo," said
a physical iron ore trader in Singapore.
"The sentiment is generally weaker everyday because of
falling steel prices, and we expect them to fall further in
coming days because of constantly high crude steel production."
China's steel mills have kept production close to 2 million
tonnes a day for the most part of this year as producers
responded to even modest rises in steel prices and banked on a
pickup in consumption.
The country's crude steel output is expected to reach 716
million tonnes this year, Li Xinchuang, vice-secretary general
of the China Iron and Steel Association, said earlier this week.
That will top the record 683 million tonnes in 2011, even as
the production increase slows to 4.8 percent, about half of last
year's pace.
DEPTHS OF WINTER
But some Chinese mills may be forced to idle some capacity
next month if the weakness in the steel market continues.
"We expect things to slow down even more in January when
China is still in the depths of winter," said another
Singapore-based trader. "The market won't really turn itself
around until around the Chinese New Year in February."
There have been limited trades in the physical market this
week, with miners selling cargoes at lower prices, and mostly to
traders instead of mills.
Australia's Rio Tinto is selling 165,000
tonnes of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at
a tender closing on Thursday, traders said.
Rio Tinto plans to cut $7 billion in costs over the next two
years as it faces weaker commodity prices, but is forging ahead
with $21 billion in mine, port and rail work to boost its
Australian iron ore capacity.
In the midst of slower Chinese demand, global iron ore
miners may benefit from India's efforts to address illegal
mining which has deflated the country's exports and forced
domestic steelmakers to import the raw material that the country
has in abundance.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0734 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3468 -57.00 -1.62
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 118.25 -0.75 -0.63
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.9 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.5 -1.72 -1.44
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr., Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)