* Iron ore steadies at lowest since Oct, limited spot deals * Rio Tinto plans $7 bln in cost cuts, but to lift ore output (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 29 China steel futures fell for a fourth day running on Thursday to their lowest in more than two months, reflecting slower demand in the world's top steel consumer that may extend to early 2013 and further curb appetite among producers for iron ore. Spot iron ore prices are at their cheapest in over a month as mills try to keep their hands off fresh sea-borne cargoes, opting to secure smaller volumes from stockpiles at Chinese ports. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.6 percent at 3,468 yuan ($560) per tonne, just off the session low of 3,467 yuan, a level not seen since Sept. 21. Rebar has now fallen more than 7 percent since touching two-month highs in late October as consumption of the construction product in China slows during winter. That has pushed back demand for iron ore, with the price of benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI holding at $117.90 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 23, based on data from Steel Index. "Mills are generally well supplied under their long-term contracts and hence there's no need to take on spot cargo," said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore. "The sentiment is generally weaker everyday because of falling steel prices, and we expect them to fall further in coming days because of constantly high crude steel production." China's steel mills have kept production close to 2 million tonnes a day for the most part of this year as producers responded to even modest rises in steel prices and banked on a pickup in consumption. The country's crude steel output is expected to reach 716 million tonnes this year, Li Xinchuang, vice-secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association, said earlier this week. That will top the record 683 million tonnes in 2011, even as the production increase slows to 4.8 percent, about half of last year's pace. DEPTHS OF WINTER But some Chinese mills may be forced to idle some capacity next month if the weakness in the steel market continues. "We expect things to slow down even more in January when China is still in the depths of winter," said another Singapore-based trader. "The market won't really turn itself around until around the Chinese New Year in February." There have been limited trades in the physical market this week, with miners selling cargoes at lower prices, and mostly to traders instead of mills. Australia's Rio Tinto is selling 165,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at a tender closing on Thursday, traders said. Rio Tinto plans to cut $7 billion in costs over the next two years as it faces weaker commodity prices, but is forging ahead with $21 billion in mine, port and rail work to boost its Australian iron ore capacity. In the midst of slower Chinese demand, global iron ore miners may benefit from India's efforts to address illegal mining which has deflated the country's exports and forced domestic steelmakers to import the raw material that the country has in abundance. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0734 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3468 -57.00 -1.62 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 118.25 -0.75 -0.63 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.9 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.5 -1.72 -1.44 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr., Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)