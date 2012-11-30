* Shanghai rebar down 3.5 pct in Nov after 2 months of gains
* China steel overcapacity exacerbating impact of winter
lull
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Spot iron ore touched six-week
lows as demand from top buyer China declined in tandem with
falling steel prices, putting the raw material on course for its
first monthly loss in three.
Shanghai steel futures fell to their weakest since September
on Friday and have dropped nearly 4 percent this month as
China's winter curbed construction activity and the need for
steel.
The most active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was up half a percent at 3,484 yuan ($560) a
tonne by the midday break, after slipping to a low of 3,464
yuan, the weakest since Sept. 21.
Construction-used rebar is down almost 3.5 percent for all
of November, snapping two months of gains.
China's capacity glut, long blamed for eating into
steelmakers' margins, is exacerbating the usual winter lull,
weighing on prices even more.
"What we have seen is that overcapacity has actually got
worse, especially for long products, and I see no change in
policies to try to fix that," said Xu Zhongbu, chief executive
of Beijing Metal Consulting, which advises big state steel firms
on technology.
"In the next year environmental protection regulations will
be stricter - we now have this beautiful China policy - but this
isn't going to address the overcapacity issue because it won't
be difficult for these small guys to replace their equipment and
meet the new guidelines."
With a weaker steel market, there is less incentive for
Chinese mills to buy raw material iron ore, driving down spot
prices all this week.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI fell nearly 1 percent to $116.90 a tonne on
Thursday, its lowest since Oct. 19, according to data provider
Steel Index.
For November, iron ore is down 2 percent, after surging more
than 30 percent over the past two months.
The price could drop further towards $110 next week, said a
Shanghai-based trader.
"Some mills are still seeking cargoes but they prefer only
those already at sea whose owners would be eager to sell at
lower prices. There is no big interest for cargoes due in
January," he said.
Miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61-percent
grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $118.88 a tonne at a
tender on Thursday, a dollar lower than a previous deal, traders
said.
Vale sold 65-percent grade material at $123.01
per tonne, more than $3 less than before, traders said.
"The Chinese are taking their foot off the gas on the
tenders," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY
Futures, who expects iron ore prices to be rangebound towards
year-end as activity winds down.
Weaker steel demand in winter, high steel output and the
unwillingness of steel traders to restock due to tight capital
will keep China's steel market under pressure, according to a
report by the country's midsized steelmakers published on the
website of industry group China Iron and Steel Association.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0435 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3484 +16.00 +0.46
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 118 -0.25 -0.21
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.9 -1.00 -0.85
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.66 +0.16 +0.14
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2281 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in Beijing and Ruby Lian
in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)