* No big fall seen for iron ore prices on low China stocks
* Vale cuts 2013 capex plan 24 pct on global slowdown
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Iron ore fell to its lowest
since October and is pressured to drop further for the rest of
the year, as Chinese mills limit purchases of spot cargoes at a
time when colder weather curbs demand for steel.
Construction activity slows during winter in China, cutting
demand for steel products, whose prices have fallen recently to
levels last seen in September.
Appetite for spot iron ore cargoes has been thin since last
week, dragging down the price of the benchmark 62-percent grade
.IO62-CNI=SI to $115.30 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since
Oct. 19, based on data from Steel Index.
"Physical steel prices are weakening and this is having a
spillover effect on iron ore. Fundamentals are very weak,
construction has come to a complete stop in northern China,"
said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore.
"I remain bearish on iron ore, but I think spot prices would
decline very slowly day by day. We will not see a sharp
correction because iron ore is still in demand as steel mills
are still producing."
China's steel mills have kept production close to 2 million
tonnes a day for the most part of this year as producers
responded to even modest rises in steel prices and counted on a
pickup in consumption.
In mid-November, the country's daily crude steel output
averaged 1.952 million tonnes, almost the same pace as earlier
in the month, industry data showed last week.
"As inventories with steel mills are low, generally I don't
expect a big fall in iron ore prices in the near future," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Inventories of iron ore at major Chinese ports continued to
fall last week, standing at below 90 million tonnes
SH-TOT-IRONINV, data from Chinese consultancy Steelhome
showed.
Shanghai rebar futures jumped more than 2 percent
in intraday trade on Monday after upbeat Chinese factory data
spurred investors' hopes for a pickup in steel demand.
By midday Tuesday, rebar was little changed at 3,548 yuan
($570) a tonne, not far off two-month lows of 3,464 yuan reached
last week.
Slower Chinese demand had dragged down iron ore prices to
three-year lows below $87 in September, forcing top miners from
Australia and Brazil to rethink expansion plans.
Brazil's Vale SA, the world's biggest iron ore
producer, cut its 2013 capital spending by 24 percent to $16.3
billion amid a slower global economy that has slashed demand for
its top product.
"The outlook for slower expansion of global demand for
minerals and metals in the medium term requires rigid discipline
in the allocation of capital and greater focus in maximizing
efficiency and reducing costs," Vale said on Monday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0530 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3548 -3.00 -0.08
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 118 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 115.3 -0.30 -0.26
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.16 +0.57 +0.49
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2279 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by Ruby
Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)