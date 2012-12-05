* China's next president commits to fine-tune policies * Iron ore rebounds from six-week low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Shanghai steel futures jumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, tracking gains in equities, after China's next president said the state will fine-tune policies to ensure stable economic growth next year, boosting the outlook for steel demand. Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, who assumes Hu Jintao's job as head of state in March, said on Tuesday that the government will fine-tune policies when needed and exert more effort to lift domestic demand. In response to pro-growth policies, China's economic growth may quicken to 8.2 percent in 2013 from a forecast 7.7 percent this year, according to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the country's top think-tank. "I think the expectation is that China's economy will be in a better shape in the first half of next year. People are preparing for a spike in demand post Chinese New Year," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. Chinese steel mills and traders normally build up inventories of steel products and raw materials ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break that falls in February next year, and Liu said that will support prices near term. The most actively traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.7 percent at 3,622 yuan ($580) per tonne by the midday break, stretching its upward streak to a third straight session. Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, typically peters out during winter, dragging down prices to two-month lows last week and curbing demand for raw materials like iron ore. But the recent price fall in iron ore has drawn some buyers back into the spot market. The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.6 percent to $117.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Steel Index, after hitting a six-week low the day before. "Generally, the steel market hasn't improved substantially. But with low inventories and some mills thinking the market has probably hit bottom, they are likely to buy more," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Dwindling stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese ports also suggest mills may be replenishing their own inventories as steel production remains relatively high. Iron ore stocks held at Chinese ports fell below 80 million tonnes last week for the first time since December 2010, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "A restock cycle was inevitable as mill stocks of iron ore had fallen to operational limits. We see potential for a modest restock cycle to support iron ore demand and pricing in the near term," the bank said. Expectation that global iron ore supply may tighten in early 2013 due to the cyclone season in top supplier Australia and potential rains in second-ranked Brazil is also prodding some mills and traders to pick up spot cargoes now, said a Singapore-based trader. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0426 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3622 +60.00 +1.68 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 118.5 +0.50 +0.42 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.1 +1.80 +1.56 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.87 +0.71 +0.61 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2256 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Ed Davies)