* Shanghai rebar up 4.5 pct on week, highest since mid-Sept
* China daily steel output steady in late November
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Iron ore rose to two-week
highs, setting course to end the week with its biggest gain in
more than a month, as traders snapped up forward cargoes hoping
demand from top buyer China will perk up ahead of the Lunar New
Year break in February.
Higher domestic steel prices are also spurring interest in
iron ore, backed by a decline in inventories and optimism that
the Chinese economy is on the road to recovery after a
seven-quarter slowdown.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.4 percent to $118.40 a tonne on
Thursday, according to Steel Index, the highest since Nov. 23.
Rising for a third straight day, iron ore is up more than 2
percent for the week, its best performance in six weeks.
"People are buying forward cargoes, those arriving from
January onwards. The market is looking at mills stocking up for
the Chinese New Year in February," said a physical iron ore
trader based in Shanghai.
Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China rose by
a dollar per tonne on Friday, Chinese consultancy Umetal said.
Chinese steel mills typically boost iron ore inventories
ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break that falls in
February next year, and buying usually extends past the holiday.
That anticipated demand spike is accompanied by hopes for
China's economy to stay in recovery mode in the early part of
2013.
Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, who replaces Hu Jintao as
head of state in March, said on Tuesday the government would
fine-tune policies and push more to lift domestic demand.
The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a three-week high of
3,647 yuan ($590) a tonne on Friday. It is up 4.5 percent for
the week in its biggest gain since mid-September.
"Steel prices will continue to be supported in anticipation
of policy support on the part of the government and low
inventories," said Helen Lau, a senior commodity analyst at
UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
Beijing's stronger efforts to consolidate legions of
steelmakers may help the sector finally deal with overcapacity
that has plagued it for years, consistently eating into
steelmakers' margins.
Falling steel product inventories also point to firm
consumption in China, said Lau. She expects China's steel demand
to grow about 4 percent to 710 million tonnes in 2013 from a
forecast rise this year of 5 percent, to 681 million tonnes.
Chinese traders' inventory of five major steel products,
including rebar and flat products, dropped to 12 million tonnes
by the end of November from a February peak of 19 million, Lau
said.
That has kept China's steel production plants humming,
turning out an average of 1.9599 million tonnes of steel a day
from Nov. 21 to 30, 0.4 percent higher than the previous 10
days, the China Iron and Steel Association said on Friday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0513 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3634 +39.00 +1.08
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 122 +2.50 +2.09
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 118.4 +0.50 +0.42
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.74 +2.31 +1.93
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2282 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)