By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Iron ore rose to two-week highs, on course to end the week with its biggest gain in more than a month, as traders snapped up forward cargoes hoping demand from top buyer China will perk up ahead of the Lunar New Year break in February.

Higher domestic steel prices are also spurring interest in iron ore, backed by a decline in inventories and optimism that the Chinese economy is on the road to recovery after a seven-quarter slowdown.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.4 percent to $118.40 a tonne on Thursday, according to Steel Index, the highest since Nov. 23.

Rising for a third straight day, iron ore is up more than 2 percent for the week, its best performance in six weeks.

"People are buying forward cargoes, those arriving from January onwards. The market is looking at mills stocking up for the Chinese New Year in February," said a physical iron ore trader based in Shanghai.

Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China rose by a dollar per tonne on Friday, Chinese consultancy Umetal said.

Chinese steel mills typically boost iron ore inventories ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break that falls in February next year, and buying usually extends past the holiday.

That anticipated demand spike is accompanied by hopes for China's economy to stay in recovery mode in the early part of 2013.

FALLING STEEL STOCKS

Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, who replaces Hu Jintao as head of state in March, said on Tuesday the government would fine-tune policies to revive the economy.

The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a three-week high of 3,658 yuan ($590) a tonne on Friday.

It closed up 1.7 percent at 3,656 yuan, rising 5.1 percent for the week in its biggest gain since mid-September.

"Steel prices will continue to be supported in anticipation of policy support on the part of the government and low inventories," said Helen Lau, a senior commodity analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

Beijing's stronger efforts to consolidate legions of steelmakers may help the sector finally deal with the overcapacity that consistently eats into steelmakers' margins.

Falling steel product inventories also point to firm consumption in China, said Lau. She expects China's steel demand to grow about 4 percent to 710 million tonnes in 2013 from a forecast rise this year of 5 percent to 681 million tonnes.

Chinese traders' inventory of five major steel products, including rebar and flat products, dropped to 12 million tonnes by the end of November from a February peak of 19 million, Lau said.

That has kept China's steel production plants turning out an average of 1.9599 million tonnes of steel a day from Nov. 21 to 30, 0.4 percent higher than the previous 10 days, the China Iron and Steel Association said on Friday.

($1=6.2282 Chinese yuan)

