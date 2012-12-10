* Iron ore at near 3-wk top, more upside seen * China Nov iron ore imports biggest since Jan 2011 By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Shanghai steel futures climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to their highest since October, after fresh data boosted optimism that China's economic recovery was gaining traction, boding well for demand for both steel and its raw material, iron ore. China's industrial output grew at its fastest pace in eight months in November, while its iron ore imports jumped 17 percent to their largest since January 2011. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,707 yuan ($600) a tonne, its loftiest since Oct. 23. "This improving macroeconomic environment will put steel mills in a better position after the Chinese New Year," said Helen Lau, senior commodity analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong, referring to the week-long holiday next February. "If this economic recovery becomes a trend, there must be some pent-up demand after then." But slower-than-expected growth in China's overall exports and flat imports in November took some shine off the weekend factory data, although economists remain confident the economic recovery story is intact. "While the Chinese trade balance data did miss the mark to the low side, on balance the signs have been positive from the world's second biggest economy and today's result should do little to deflate investor confidence that things are indeed picking up," CMC Markets senior trader Tim Waterer wrote in a note. Anticipation of a pickup in steel demand and low iron ore prices prodded Chinese steel mills to restock iron ore last month, with total imports rising to 65.78 million tonnes. "Chinese steel mills probably began restocking in October and this continued in November, as they took advantage of low prices to stock up," said Lau, adding that she expects imports to remain high this month. "I think steel mills are using more imported iron ore, which is cheaper as we can see from the drop in inventory of port stocks." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI jumped more than 1 percent to $121 a tonne on Friday, according to Steel Index, the highest since Nov. 19. Sellers of imported cargoes in China increased price offers by up to $2 per tonne on Monday, said Chinese consultancy Umetal, on expectations of higher demand. "Mills are searching for cargo and the market is a bit active today," said a Shanghai-based trader. The buying interest may last for one to two weeks amid limited stockpiles at Chinese ports, which had fallen below 80 million tonnes for the first time since December 2010, the trader said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0436 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3675 +19.00 +0.52 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 122.25 +0.25 +0.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 121 +2.60 +2.20 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.64 -0.10 -0.08 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2301 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)