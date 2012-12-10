* Iron ore at near 3-wk top, more upside seen
* China Nov iron ore imports biggest since Jan 2011
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Shanghai steel futures climbed
more than 1 percent on Monday to their highest since October
after fresh data boosted optimism that China's economic recovery
was gaining traction, boding well for demand for both steel and
its raw material iron ore.
China's industrial output and retail sales both grew at
their fastest pace in eight months in November, while its iron
ore imports jumped 17 percent to their largest since January
2011.
The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,707
yuan ($600) a tonne, its loftiest since Oct. 23. It closed up
0.6 percent at 3,679 yuan.
"This improving macroeconomic environment will put steel
mills in a better position after the Chinese New Year," said
Helen Lau, senior commodity analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong
Kong, referring to the week-long holiday next February.
"If this economic recovery becomes a trend, there must be
some pent-up demand after then."
A slower-than-expected growth in China's overall exports and
flat imports in November took some shine off the weekend factory
data, although economists remain confident the economic recovery
story is intact.
"While the Chinese trade balance data did miss the mark to
the low side, on balance the signs have been positive from the
world's second biggest economy and today's result should do
little to deflate investor confidence that things are indeed
picking up," CMC Markets senior trader Tim Waterer wrote in a
note.
Anticipation of a pickup in steel demand and low iron ore
prices prodded Chinese steel mills to restock iron ore last
month, with total imports rising to 65.78 million tonnes.
"Chinese steel mills probably began restocking in October
and this continued in November, as they took advantage of low
prices to stock up," said Lau, adding that she expects imports
to remain high this month.
"I think steel mills are using more imported iron ore, which
is cheaper as we can see from the drop in inventory of port
stocks."
China's reliance on imported iron ore also increases during
winter when most domestic mines are shut.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI jumped more than 1 percent to $121 a tonne on
Friday, according to Steel Index, its highest since Nov. 19.
Sellers of imported cargoes in China increased price offers
by up to $2 per tonne on Monday, said Chinese consultancy
Umetal, on expectations of higher demand.
"Mills are searching for cargo and the market is a bit
active today," said a Shanghai-based trader.
The buying interest may last for one to two weeks amid
limited stockpiles at Chinese ports, which had fallen below 80
million tonnes for the first time since December 2010, the
trader said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0705 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3679 +23.00 +0.63
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 122.25 +0.25 +0.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 121 +2.60 +2.20
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.64 -0.10 -0.08
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2301 Chinese yuan)
