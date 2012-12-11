* Potential supply disruption also aiding iron ore prices * China daily steel output stays above 1.9 mln T in Nov By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Spot iron ore prices rose to their highest level since July, backed by buying from top importer China as steel mills kept production plants humming in anticipation of a stronger pickup in demand next year. Expectations that iron ore supplies may be tight in the first quarter due to seasonal cyclones and rains in top exporters Australia and Brazil are also prodding buyers to stock up. Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China rose for a second day this week by up to $2 per tonne on Tuesday. On Monday, benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2 percent to $123.40 a tonne, its highest since July 23, based on data from the Steel Index. Recent Chinese data including factory output and retail sales hitting eight-month highs suggest the world's No. 2 economy is on the recovery path after a seven-quarter slowdown. That is raising hopes among investors that China's demand for commodities, including steel, will pick up more strongly next year as the economic rebound deepens. Firm Chinese demand along with possibly tighter supplies should support iron ore prices ahead, said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. "I think the fundamentals look good for the first quarter," said Pearce, citing usually slower Chinese iron ore production during the Chinese New Year that falls in February and thin supplies from India where mining has been curbed by domestic policies. "Combined with any weather problems that we may see in both Australia and Brazil as we have seen in the past, there would be a disruption to supply that could create a sharp rise in prices," he said. Iron ore swaps were mostly steady on Tuesday in early deals, hovering near July highs touched on Monday, brokers said, reflecting expectations physical prices have room to gain further. The January contract was trading at $122.5 after settling at $122.56 in the prior session, while February stood at $122 from its close of $122.06. "The market will remain bullish for the rest of this week because traders are taking positions on January shipments," said a Singapore-based trader. "There's still quite a lot of interest in the market. The port stocks that are controlled by traders have now become limited so some mills are buying directly from the miners," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai. Chinese mills have kept production plants running at near or full capacity, with daily crude steel output at 1.916 million tonnes in November, up half a percent from the previous month, government data showed. Total output for November reached 57.471 million tonnes, bringing production for the first 11 months to 660 million tonnes, up 2.9 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0410 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3680 +1.00 +0.03 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 124.75 +2.50 +2.04 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.4 +2.40 +1.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 124.44 +2.80 +2.30 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)