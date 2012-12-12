* Shanghai rebar gains for 7th session out of 8
* Australia lifts iron ore output forecast on firm China
demand
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Dec 12 Iron ore climbed to
its priciest since July as Chinese mills continued to replenish
inventories of the steel-making raw material, hoping demand will
stay firm through 2013 as the world's second-largest economy
mends.
Shanghai rebar futures rose for a seventh time in eight
sessions on Wednesday, amid dwindling stocks of steel products
in top consumer China that may prompt mills to ramp up output.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.2 percent to $124.90 a tonne on Tuesday,
its loftiest since July 20, based on data from information
provider Steel Index.
Lower stockpiles of iron ore, at both Chinese mills and the
country's ports, have fuelled restocking, causing demand to
spike for cargoes due in January and February.
Tuesday marked the sixth consecutive price increase for iron
ore, which has gained more than 8 percent during the period. But
traders say the rally could soon hit a wall.
Prices of iron ore stocks at Chinese ports rose about 20
yuan ($3) per tonne this week, which is "quite a big increase,"
said a trader in China's eastern province of Shandong.
"If iron ore prices continue to rise, steel mills will not
be profitable, so I think iron ore prices will keep at around
$120 in the near future," he said.
Some buyers are limiting purchases.
"Some steel mills, which already have ample stocks, are not
buying large volume or chasing the rally," said an iron ore
trader based in the northern city of Dalian.
"They are sticking to a minimum volume to maintain their
cash flows, so I don't think there will be any big spike in iron
ore prices."
Citing rising demand from China, top exporter Australia
increased its forecast for iron ore output in fiscal 2013 to 529
million tonnes from 526 million previously.
Chinese steelmakers are hoping demand will stay firm early
next year as the economy recovers from a seven-quarter slowdown.
Baoshan Iron & Steel, the country's biggest
listed steelmaker, said on Tuesday it would raise prices for its
main products for a second straight month in January, after
keeping them mostly steady this year.
Chinese traders' inventories of five major steel products,
including rebar and flat products, have dropped to less than 12
million tonnes by the end of November from a February peak of 19
million, traders and analysts say.
The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.7 percent higher at
3,691 yuan a tonne. It hit a session high of 3,703 yuan, just
off Monday's seven-week peak of 3,707 yuan.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3691 +27.00 +0.74
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 124.75 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 124.9 +1.50 +1.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 125.21 +0.77 +0.62
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2460 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)