* Iron ore index highest since July 20 * Steel demand weak, curbing gains in ore By Ruby Lian and David Stanway SHANGHAI, Dec 13 Iron ore prices reached their highest since July as steelmakers replenish stocks in the world's top consumer, China, but weak steel prices are likely to limit gains in the raw material. Shanghai rebar futures slipped on Thursday, tracking losses in other commodities, with investors still concerned the United States could be pushed into recession without a breakthrough in budget talks. Chinese steel mills have kept inventories of iron ore very low for most of this year, and some are restocking ahead of winter, encouraging miners and traders to raise offer prices more quickly than expected. "Steel mills are buying a bit, but are not very active, and if prices rise further, they might suspend restocking," said an iron ore trader in Shandong province. "It's more about traders, and miners are raising offers themselves at the moment," he added. Steel demand in China slows in the winter season as cold temperatures halt construction work, hitting rebar consumption and potentially putting pressure on iron ore prices. "Given steel is weak, I think some traders are deliberately taking tenders and doing swaps at high prices in hope of driving up prices," an iron ore trader based in Shanghai said. London copper fell as U.S. lawmakers struggled to find a fix to the looming "fiscal cliff". It was also hurt by a rebound in the dollar after it tumbled in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's extension of loose monetary policy. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to 3,685 yuan ($590) a tonne by the midday break, after rising on Wednesday for a seventh time in eight sessions. "The spot market has been weak and steel traders don't want to restock amid concerns about demand and tight cash flows," said Wu Linda, a futures analyst with HNA Futures in Shanghai. Benchmark 62 percent iron content ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.2 percent to $125 a tonne on Wednesday, a level last seen on July 20, data from information provider Steel Index shows. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0338 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3685 -6.00 -0.16 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 124.5 -0.25 -0.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 125 0.10 0.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 125.32 0.11 0.09 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2518 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)