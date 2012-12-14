* Shanghai rebar up nearly 3 pct at 4-1/2-month high * China HSBC PMI at 14-month high, spurs recovery hopes * Iron ore at 5-month top, longest winning streak since June (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Spot iron ore prices hit an almost five-month high as traders snapped up cargoes, betting Chinese demand will stay firm and supply may be limited in the first quarter due to seasonal weather disruptions in exporters Australia and Brazil. Rising steel prices also aided the iron ore rally, with Shanghai rebar futures climbing almost 3 percent on Friday to levels last seen in late July after upbeat China factory data added to evidence of a pickup in the world's No. 2 economy. The HSBC flash manufacturing index for China rose to 50.9, the highest level since October 2011 and the fifth straight monthly gain, driven by domestic demand. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange peaked at 3,790 yuan ($610) per tonne, its highest since July 31. Rebar rose 2.8 percent to close at 3,786 yuan, its biggest single-day percentage jump since early September, tracking steep gains in equities. It climbed 4.3 percent for the week, its second weekly rise. Sellers in China upped price offers for imported iron ore cargoes by $2-$3 per tonne on Friday, a day after the benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1 percent to $126.40, based on data from the Steel Index. It was the highest for the benchmark since July 18 and Thursday marked its eighth consecutive day of gains, the longest winning streak since June when it rose for 10 straight days. "It looks like there is more room for prices to rise. Port stocks in China are running low and traders are replenishing and taking positions," said a trader based in Singapore, who sees iron ore climbing further to $130-$135. ON THE MEND Iron ore stored at main Chinese ports stood at 77.8 million tonnes last week, the lowest since January 2011, according to consultancy Mysteel. Most steel mills have been buying iron ore for immediate need from the ports because prices for fresh cargoes were rising "very fast", the trader said. But that caused port inventories to drop steeply, forcing traders to restock. "Traders are positioning because they're expecting Q1 to be positive for steel consumption as construction in China resumes when the weather turns warmer. The seasonal cyclone and rains in Australia and Brazil will also put pressure on cargo availability," the trader said. Steel stocks held by Chinese traders are also falling, with inventories in some cities estimated to have been halved, which should support a stronger steel price recovery than usual at the start of 2013. Low inventory, a moderate production increase in steel last month and robust Chinese exports have largely reduced oversupply risks, said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "Demand is on the mend due to mild economic recovery, with demand from automakers especially resilient," she said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3786 +102.00 +2.77 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 127.75 +3.25 +2.61 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 126.4 +1.40 +1.12 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 127.2 +1.88 +1.50 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2329 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)