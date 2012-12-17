* Iron ore price expected to reach $135/T this week * Some traders remain concerned on demand * Shanghai rebar futures highest in nearly 5 months (Updates Shanghai rebar price, adds deal) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 17 Spot iron ore prices touched a five-month high of $130 a tonne as traders in China, the world's top buyer, booked more cargoes in anticipation that steel mills would need to start restocking the raw ingredient as soon as the next quarter. Price offers for imported Australian cargoes in China, inclusive of freight, rose $3 to $129-$130 a tonne on Monday from Friday, marking the biggest daily gain in two months, according to Beijing-based consultancy Umetal. A slew of data, including numbers on manufacturing and rising power consumption last week, suggested that the world's second-largest economy was on the mend, lifting confidence among traders over demand for the raw material in the first quarter. "Steel and iron ore traders have been pushing up prices after seeing better economic news," said Peter J. Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with Icap in Singapore. Some traders expect iron ore prices to top $135 a tonne this week, as low inventories could encourage traders to book more cargoes on bets for strong restocking by steel mills. A cargo of 165,000 tonnes of Australian fines with about 61 percent Fe grade was sold via the China Beijing International Mining Exchange at $135 a tonne on Monday, compared with a tender done at $131.1 a tonne last Friday. Chinese steel mills, which produce nearly half the world's steel output, have cut inventories to a minimum as steel demand growth slows amid a cooling economy this year. Iron ore inventories at China's main ports fell 1.96 million tonnes to 75.87 million tonnes by last Friday, marking the seventh consecutive week of decline, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel. However, some are unsure recent gains can be sustained. "Steel mills and end users have doubts about the sustainability of these levels of raw materials as their margins have narrowed and demand remains questionable through the winter season," Cho added. Steel demand in China usually slows in winter as cold weather interrupts construction activity in the north, hitting demand for rebar. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to 3,836 yuan ($610) a tonne on Monday, its highest since July 19, but eased to 3,812 yuan per tonne by the close. The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI surged $2.9 to $129.3 a tonne on Friday, the biggest daily gain since October 17 and the highest level since July 17, 2012, according to data provider the Steel Index. China will maintain steady economic policies next year, following pro-active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy and deepening reforms to support long-term growth, the official Xinhua news agency said after an annual policy-setting conference on Sunday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3812 26.00 0.69 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 131 3.25 2.54 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 129.3 2.90 2.29 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 130.23 3.03 2.38 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2415 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Joseph Radford)